In newly blue Orange County, Democrats struggle over how far left is too far

Emma Jenson, standing in entrance of over 200 Bernie Sanders supporters gathered within the car parking zone of a Santa Ana workplace park, requested for a present of palms to see who had knocked on doorways for the 2016 election.

Few had.

“Notice that my hand didn’t go up,” the San Clemente resident mentioned. “But things are different now. This is what democracy looks like.”

The ostensible motive for the latest Sunday night rally was the opening of Sanders’ Orange County marketing campaign workplace. However Jenson’s remarks about how Democratic individuals energy can beat Republican may resonated with the gang for causes past their favored candidate.

It was like a household reunion for the Orange County left. School college students who had been within the U.S. illegally stood shoulder to shoulder alongside hijabis. Huntington Seashore residents who fought in opposition to a rubbish dump of their barrio chatted with Brea anti-racism activists. Most had been individuals of colour.

Together with liberal white activists, they’d helped to do the once-unthinkable: flip Orange County — a longtime Republican citadel — blue. And push the traditionally average native Democratic Get together to the left.

The opening of Bernie Sanders’ Santa Ana marketing campaign workplace was like a household reunion for the Orange County left. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Occasions)

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen all of us together at the same time,” mentioned Benjamin Vazquez, an ethnic research instructor at Valley Excessive Faculty in Santa Ana. “Not even for May Day.”



Andy Lewandowski, who mentioned he grew up in “the white privilege bubble” of Costa Mesa and Orange, marveled on the scene earlier than him.

“It’s great,” mentioned the 59-year-old, who wore an OC Ladies’s March T-shirt with a button that mentioned “Unidos con Bernie” (“United with Bernie”). “Progressives are starting to work within the political system. It’s time.”

Ever since 2016, when Hillary Clinton turned the primary Democratic presidential candidate to hold the county since Franklin D. Roosevelt, teachers and the information media have closely lined Orange County’s political transformation. A clear sweep of the congressional districts in 2018, coupled with Democrats’ overtaking Republicans in registered voters final summer season, has made the story much more compelling.

Pundits have attributed the shift to college-educated girls, altering demographics, conservative dislike for President Trump and the urbanization of a county Ronald Reagan as soon as described as “the place all the good Republicans go to die.”

The brand new, blue Orange County is a trigger celebre amongst Democratic presidential candidates. Vermont Sen. Sanders has addressed cheering Disneyland Resort workers. Businessman Andrew Yang visited twice final yr. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren despatched a recorded message to the O.C. Democrats’ annual awards dinner praising their beneficial properties. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed a packed city corridor in August, later tweeting: “Now I know how you turned the tide from red to blue…. Keep it up!”

Lesser recognized is the continuing struggle between progressive and average Democrats in Orange County for the occasion’s soul.

To outsiders, the rift is befuddling. After a long time within the political wilderness, why danger the Orange County Democrats’ historic wins?

However the divide between moderates (usually wealthier, older and white) and progressives (youthful, solid within the social justice battles of the final decade and Latino-led) is actual. And it mirrors the talk throughout the U.S. amongst Democrats about whether or not a extra centrist or extra leftist candidate has the very best probability to defeat Trump in 2020.

A few of these attending the opening of Bernie Sanders’ new marketing campaign workplace in Santa Ana. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Occasions)

“There’s at all times going to be individuals who need to begin desmadre [raise hell],” mentioned Claudio Gallegos, district director for Rep. Lou Correa (D-Santa Ana), who has lengthy weathered assaults from inside his personal occasion for a middle-of-the-road strategy. “The old guard needs to realize that change is coming. This isn’t your grandpa’s Orange County, and we need to bring [progressives] in. But to progressives, I say beware of tribalism. They seem to stick to their own clique and freeze out people who may have potential, but because they started under moderate politicians, they cut them off. That helps no one.”

“It’s true that we’re in Orange County, and that we’ve got to be careful,” mentioned Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Right here Native 11 and chair of the Democratic Get together of Orange County. “I’m the chair for everyone. But we’ve got to bring one person at a time around to believe in collective activism and change.”

The Nicaraguan immigrant is a part of that change. Two weeks after turning into occasion chair final January, Briceño was arrested together with different protesters for blocking an intersection in Anaheim in help of upper wages for lodge employees. And her union practically pressured the cancellation of the Dec. 19 Democratic presidential debate at Loyola Marymount College over a labor dispute.

Briceño mentioned that throughout the latest California Democratic Get together state conference in Lengthy Seashore, delegates and politicians from throughout the state needed to know learn how to bottle her occasion’s newfound pixie mud.

“People are looking to what we’ve been doing here long-term,” she mentioned. “It’s been impressive to see that we matter.”

Randall Avila, government director of the Republican Get together of Orange County, mentioned native Democrats “are not doing themselves any favors” by specializing in “virtue-signaling” points, arguing that residents care extra about day-to-day issues like site visitors and housing.

“We’re going to take it to the voters and show them how far left they’re going,” he mentioned. “Orange County has always been the gold standard for Republicans, and [Democrats] capturing that crown jewel got them too excited to reshape it completely.”

Regardless of its conservative stereotype, one born from decades-long actuality, Orange County has seen an extended, energetic historical past of progressive — even radical — activism.

Mexican, Jamaican and Japanese fieldworkers staged strikes again when the county was an agricultural powerhouse. Latino plaintiffs gained a number of the earliest court docket instances within the U.S. in opposition to housing covenants and college segregation within the 1940s; the Black Panthers established a chapter in Santa Ana throughout the 1960s.

However within the final decade, a rainbow’s price of causes — homelessness, police brutality, Disneyland employees, “sanctuary” cities, LGBTQ rights, even the Ku Klux Klan — introduced out a brand new era of grass-roots organizers with numbers and stridency by no means earlier than seen domestically.

They publicly confronted Democratic luminaries like former Rep. Loretta Sanchez and longtime Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido over their supposed centrist sins — in Sanchez’s case, not talking out extra loudly about undocumented faculty college students, whereas getting after Pulido for aligning himself too intently with builders who’ve gentrified Santa Ana.

A 2014 American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit that introduced district elections to Anaheim pushed Fullerton, Costa Mesa, San Juan Capistrano, Orange and Backyard Grove to comply with and impressed extra rabble-rousing novices to run for workplace.

Joesé Hernandez, a Sanders co-regional director for Orange County alongside Jenson, discovered his political awakening within the Occupy motion and finally helped in campaigns for inexpensive housing and voter turnout in Anaheim and Santa Ana. He mentioned progressives tended to “hit a brick wall” when confronted with the fact that their actions incessantly proved moot in opposition to unsympathetic politicians.

In the previous couple of years, although, “it’s been quite a markup of individuals coming out of the shadows [to] run as progressives, unashamed and unabashed,” the 35-year-old mentioned. “That was once not even in the realm of possibilities.”

Extra lately, activists have criticized commerce unions — a vital a part of the Democratic fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts — over their help of building initiatives like a desalination plant and resorts that activists say exacerbate environmental and cost-of-living issues.

Briceño has confronted criticism from the occasion’s average flank but in addition from the left. In October, the Orange County Democratic Get together Central Committee handed a decision that asks the federal authorities to “reform” Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an alternative of “abolish” the company, because the decision initially said. In consequence, Lewandowski and different Sanders supporters plan to run for Central Committee seats.

In the meantime, Briceño is undeterred by criticism that folks like her are shifting the occasion in Orange County too left too quick. She identified that Democrats outpaced Republicans in voter registration by 15,000 voters since this summer season — an unimaginable margin just some years in the past.

“People are really fearful that if we push too little or too much, we’ll lose what we’ve won,” she mentioned. “But we overcome fear by having a really strong plan.”