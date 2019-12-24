In the end, Leafs laugh it off

What else however a witty one-liner after a 14-goal reward change and a parade of scorers coming proper down Santa Claus Lane.

“Well, everything went exactly to plan,” deadpanned Sheldon Keefe after the craziness in opposition to Carolina and Toronto’s first eight-goal outing because the final time the Hurricanes have been right here for a kid-themed afternoon affair two years in the past.

Not surprisingly, nobody down the corridor shared Keefe’s sense of humour.

“Embarrassing,” mentioned ahead Erik Haula, who scored twice, however felt horrible for the workforce letting down ex-Leaf James Reimer, who was pulled after three targets.

“I’d have rather lost 8-0,” declared coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose workforce has now dropped two straight video games after factors in seven consecutive and watched the Leafs creep nearer within the standings. “We were so bad at the start. Unless you finish it off (his team’s five-goal rally) then there’s no point coming back. We had a couple of guys with really good games and a couple who really fell asleep in the third. In today’s game, you need 20 guys ready to go. When you have a few guys not ready, it has the potential to look like it did in the third.”

JAKE’S TAKE

In his return to Toronto, Jake Gardiner performed 15 minutes and was on for seven targets, for and in opposition to, ending the day even. He did pause within the first interval to absorb a video tribute extolling his eight years in Toronto, displaying his huge targets, together with one in opposition to Boston, and his group work.

“I was a little bit nervous coming back here — you don’t get that feeling too often anymore,” the defenceman mentioned afterwards. “It simply didn’t go the best way we wished tonight. It was undoubtedly up there within the (bizarre day on the workplace rankings). It’s not precisely what both coach needs to see. There’s rather a lot to be taught from that recreation.

“I assumed the video was superior, I received a heat welcome. It’s enjoyable seeing these guys.”

Gardiner was to fly residence to Minnesota for the Christmas holidays on the identical aircraft as Leafs defenceman Juston Holl, his North Star State buddy and neighbour.

LESS IS MOORE

The Leafs introduced earlier than the sport that winger Trevor Moore was scratched once more, nevertheless it’s believed to be associated to a head damage in follow final week. After being cleared from a shoulder damage, he has now missed two video games, sandwiched round his return Saturday in opposition to Detroit.

“He reported not feeling well, much like he did the other day,” Keefe mentioned. “It will give us time now over the break to see how that progresses.”

Jeremy Bracco was referred to as up from the Marlies as a precaution and skated within the warm-up sporting William Nylander’s previous No. 29. The Leafs are additionally to get a medical replace on Andreas Johnsson’s leg damage on the finish of this week.

KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

The vibe of the Subsequent Era Recreation performed a component in Keefe placing father of 4 Jason Spezza within the beginning 5 with John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev.

“I had a sense that with the 2 p.m. start, he would have his girls in the building,” Keefe mentioned. “It was a chance to give him a little moment and it worked out for us (his goal 30 seconds in).”

Spezza was notably scratched by Mike Babcock within the season opener in his first recreation in his hometown.

Along with a number of children wearing Leafs sweaters who skated out at warmup with the 2 NHL groups, there have been 4 kids as referees and linesmen and girls and boys wearing nice fits and ties to accomplice the teaching workers on every membership. Up prime, six-year-old keyboard participant Max Keys nailed a few tunes earlier than giving technique to organist Jimmy Holmstrom.

“If we didn’t make a next generation of fans here today (with all the scoring),” I don’t assume we ever will,” Keefe laughed. “I thought the concept was outstanding. Nice to be part of that.”

Doug Gilmour’s daughter Victoria was a visitor in-game host — and interviewed her dad.

LOOSE LEAFS

Toronto common supervisor Kyle Dubas won’t be attending the world junior match within the Czech Republic. He’s seen plenty of Nick Robertson and Rasmus Sandin, the membership’s two excessive draft picks representing the U.S. and Sweden. The remainder of the tourney, he’s leaving to the scouting division … A by-product of getting a potent energy play with down-low creativity is the hazard being out of place going again. Brock McGinn’s fourth short-handed objective of the season to set off the Carolina comeback confirmed the Leafs’ vulnerability and Nylander needed to get again to cease a breakaway and deny the Canes including to their league-leading eight short-handed … Frederik Gauthier was the lone Leafs with out a shot on objective Monday in restricted ice time … Frederik Andersen tied St. Patrick/Leaf John Ross Roach for seventh in video games performed by a franchise goaltender (222).

