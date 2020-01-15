In the huddle during Chiefs comeback, with Canada’s own Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

KANSAS CITY – One of many native media members round his stall on Wednesday requested Laurent Duvernay-Tardif what the Tremendous Bowl means to Canadians.

“Pretty big,” stated the very massive (6-foot-5, 321-pound) Chiefs proper guard. “You’ve got the Stanley Cup, the Super Bowl and then the Grey Cup.”

So it’s No. 2 then?

“Ahh, depends on where you are,” he replied. “But Montreal, it’s a hockey city. So I would start with the Stanley Cup.”

The Habs are heading in the right direction to overlook the playoffs for the third season in a row. Montreal wants the distraction one in all its personal can present by taking part in within the Tremendous Bowl.

And Duvernay-Tardif is able to give that to his hometown.

You’re conversant in his story – the product of Mont-Saint-Hilaire who grew up in Montreal and performed at McGill College, the place he would later graduate with a Physician in Medication and Grasp in Surgical procedure whereas taking part in for the Chiefs.

However maybe you’re not conscious he’s one in all solely two Canadians nonetheless taking part in who has a shot at being fitted for a Tremendous Bowl ring this season. And that the opposite, North Bay, Ontario’s Ryan Hunter, is listed as his backup on the Chiefs depth chart.

Hunter was placed on the Chief’s 53-man roster for the divisional spherical sport towards Houston however was one of many seven “inactives”, which can seemingly be his destiny once more this week.

Duvernay-Tardif didn’t get a breather towards the Texans. He performed all 64 offensive snaps (together with eight on particular groups) within the Chiefs historic comeback victory.

To the 2 Canadians media members within the Kansas Metropolis locker room on Wednesday, he defined simply what it was prefer to be within the huddle of a Patrick Mahomes-led offence that rattled off seven consecutive touchdowns – after they’d fallen behind 24-Zero – within the unimaginable 51-31 turnaround.

“Offensively, the first drive, I think was a three and out and of course, it’s not what you want,” stated Duvernay-Tardif. “However we protected Pat properly for these first three performs. Then that occurred, the blocked punt, so now it’s 14-zero. You return on the sector, you drive slightly extra, you’re not in a position to rating factors .. growth, turnover, they rating one other landing, it’s now 21-zero.

“On the sideline, all people’s like, ‘oh my God, this is bad.’ However on the identical time, I bear in mind speaking with Pat and the O-Line, and we have been like ‘okay, we haven’t completed something improper’, I felt prefer it was actually completely different, the mindset.”

It allowed them to stay assured via the adversity.

“When we got back on the field, after that huge (58-yard kickoff return by Mecole Hardman), and we scored on the two-play drive, we just clicked,” stated Duvernay-Tardif. “At that time, we went again to the sideline and all people was like, ‘okay we’ve obtained this, they can’t compete with us.’

“Subsequent drive, rating once more, after which there’s a (failed) faux punt (by Texans) and at that time, after we obtained good subject place and scored once more, it was like ‘okay, nobody can stop us.’

“That feeling within the huddle, to go drive after drive … it was not even a query (of being stopped). We have been on the sideline and it was like, alright, let’s go put up one other one.’ To attain seven in a row, I don’t know if it’s a report or what, however it felt wonderful. To go on the sector, and whether or not we have been beginning on their 40 or backed up at our 15, it was like, ‘alright, let’s go rating, regardless of what number of performs, we’re going to ship.’

Can that feeling carry over towards the Titans on Sunday? It ought to.

“Final week was final week, this week is one other problem, one other defence,” cautioned Duvernay-Tardif. “Final week was a fairly good defence too, however I really feel like our chemistry is now stronger as a crew as a result of we skilled that in a vital state of affairs, the place we have been in a position to rally collectively.

“On the identical time we can not count on to do this each time. You’ve obtained to place the work in to do it, and I feel all people is on the identical web page, the way in which we bonded from that win. And now we’re getting ready for the subsequent one.”

Duvernay-Tardif is thrilled to be part of all of it. Final season he suffered a damaged fibula and performed simply 5 video games. He labored laborious to get again, and it appeared he’d be able to go for the convention championship sport towards the Patriots, however in the long run he wound up on that record of inactives.

“It was tough,” he understated, “however on the identical time you study from these experiences, and also you understand how fortunate you might be whenever you’re in a position to simply carry out and have enjoyable together with your teammates.

“Once I obtained again on the sector in the beginning of September, I believed I used to be going to return again and simply roll. However there’s slightly little bit of adaptation. You’ve obtained to get again to reacting the identical approach you have been reacting, attacking with the identical stage of confidence. However issues rotated.”

Duvernay-Tardif suffered one other harm that shelved him for 2 video games. He returned to face the Chargers, in Mexico, Week 11. It was the primary of a seven-game successful streak the Chiefs are at the moment driving.

“When I got back, I was fresh, good to go,” stated LDT.

“I’ve never felt that good, mentally and physically, going into December football. I was looking forward to those cold games, those snow games. It was fun. And we won all those games, so that helped. But I think at the end of the day I was excited to be on the field. And I think I’m building up that confidence week after week. I’m looking forward to this game on Sunday.”

If the Chiefs win the Tremendous Bowl, Montreal will at the least cease fretting in regards to the Habs for a few days. As an alternative, it is going to be saluting Duvernay-Tardif.

“To be honest, seeing that support from all the fans not just in Montreal but Quebec and Canada in general, it’s amazing,” he stated. “I really feel privileged.

“I really feel like should you’re a participant for the Montreal Canadiens and also you don’t play properly, individuals blame you. And you then’re good, and (they are saying) you receives a commission an excessive amount of cash … I really feel so privileged, to get all that assist from the individuals.

“I’m not saying it’s at all times 100% constructive, however I’m simply saying that I really feel it, and it’s nice. Though I’m so far-off after I return residence within the offseason, and also you drive round and see individuals with Chiefs hats … like, I by no means seen individuals with Chiefs hats after I was taking part in at McGill College. So it’s good. In fact the crew is best, and that’s additionally most likely an enormous a part of it, however feeling that assist is wonderful. You end a sport and also you get like 100 textual content messages from individuals throughout Quebec which can be saying ‘good job’, It may be a distraction, however I really feel at the moment of the 12 months it’s a lot appreciated.

“So thanks all people.”

