‘Inbetweeners’ star James Buckley cast in new series of ‘Doctor Who’

James Buckley, star of The Inbetweeners and White Gold, has been solid within the upcoming sequence of Physician Who.

A trailer for sequence 12 of the favored BBC present was launched final month, revealing that Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord would return on New Yr’s Day, 2020.

Now the BBC have revealed that Buckley will star in a visitor function “in the upcoming series when it returns on New Year’s Day,” though it’s not been made clear if this means the New Yr’s Day episode, ‘Spyfall, Part 1’.

Particulars about his character haven’t but been shared, however govt producer Matt Strevens has acknowledged that Buckley will put his “dramatic and comic talents” to make use of in what he calls an “action-packed” episode (by way of Digital Spy).

“It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!” Buckley mentioned of his function within the present.

Different visitor stars set to look within the upcoming 12th sequence of Physician Who embody: Stephen Fry, Breaking Unhealthy actress Laura Fraser, Anjli Mohindra (aka Rani from The Sarah Jane Adventures!), Hustle star Robert Glenister, ER‘s Goran Višnjić and Sir Lenny Henry.

