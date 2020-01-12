Incident at Pickering nuclear station prompts emergency alert

An emergency alert issued by the Ontario authorities says an incident has been reported on the Pickering Nuclear Producing Station.

The alert says there was no irregular launch of radioactivity from the station.

It additionally says that emergency workers are responding to the scenario.

Individuals dwelling close to the plant don’t must take protecting actions however are requested to remain tuned to the media for additional data.

Pickering is Ontario’s oldest nuclear station and is scheduled to shut in 2024.

It was initially scheduled to shut this 12 months however the authorities determined to maintain it open, citing the nice jobs there.