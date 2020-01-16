Income Tax Raid on Rashmika Mandanna’s residence in Virajpet

Rashmika Mandanna.PR Handout

The Earnings-Tax Division has reportedly carried out a raid at Rashmika Mandanna’s residence in Virajapet on Thursday, 16 January. Over raid began early within the morning and over 10 officers landed at her residence, as per Kannada information channels.

The raids have been reportedly made in reference to suspected tax evasion. It’s reported that the Earnings Tax authorities are investigating whether or not or not the actor has paid taxes proportionate to her earnings. Over 10 officers have took cabs from Mysuru to succeed in her place in Virajpet.

Rashmika Mandanna is likely one of the fast-growing actresses of South India and in a matter of 4 years, she has develop into one of many main actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movie trade. Her newest Telugu movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has Mahesh Babu within the lead function, has hit the screens just a few days in the past.

Growing Story: