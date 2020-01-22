Incompetent Markham doctor who sent dying infant home loses licence

A household physician who despatched a dying toddler residence with directions to offer him water and juice with vitamin C and who didn’t report prison driving convictions has been stripped of his medical licence.

In punishing Howard Wu earlier this month, the self-discipline committee of Ontario’s medical regulator famous the physician had a historical past of issues that included earlier findings misconduct.

“(Dr. Wu) failed to maintain the standard of practice with multiple patients in varying situations,” the committee present in ordering his licence revoked. “He has demonstrated serious clinical deficiencies that put his patients at risk.”

Wu, 50, who studied medication at Queen’s College and the College of Toronto, practised in Markham.

In accordance with disciplinary data, a mom took her feverish new child to see him in November 2015. As a substitute of recommending an instantaneous hospital go to, the physician despatched them residence with directions to offer the infant water and vitamin C-rich juice. He gave the identical recommendation two days later when the toddler’s situation didn’t enhance. The newborn died inside days.

A school investigator stopped in need of blaming Wu instantly for the loss of life however stated he didn’t give the kid the wanted care.

The committee additionally reviewed complaints from an insurance coverage firm that Wu was prescribing an inordinate variety of medical units akin to braces. Proof was that the provider subsequent door paid him $100 a yr for every affected person he referred. Wu had beforehand denied any monetary curiosity within the sale of units offered by the provider.

As well as, the committee discovered that Wu had carried out tons of of eye exams regardless of having little competency. He was unable to explain the essential steps wanted for such exams or the gear used, based on the committee.

Data additionally point out Wu was convicted of harmful driving in 2015 and driving whereas disqualified in January 2017. Nonetheless, proof was that he lied to the faculty on a number of events when he denied having confronted any prices.

Regardless of admitting some allegations and pleading no contest to others, Wu argued he needs to be allowed to return to a interval of supervised follow after a 15-month licence suspension. He admitted not having the information to acknowledge child with fever might be a lot sicker than appeared. He additionally stated he not carried out eye examinations.

Total, he promised to do higher however the committee was having none of it.

In contemplating acceptable punishment, the panel famous Wu had been suspended for misconduct in 2009 and once more in 2013, and had been by way of a number of durations of supervision. The committee additionally discovered Wu had been lower than truthful on a number of events.

“These omissions and misrepresentations extend beyond simple poor judgment and reflect a propensity to mislead the college, which causes the committee significant concern with respect to Dr. Wu’s governability,” the committee stated.

Finally, the panel ordered instant revocation of Wu’s licence together with a reprimand. He should additionally pay $31,110 in prices.