Incredible photo shows luxury BMW after it MELTED from extreme heat in bushfires

The nationwide loss of life toll in Australia’s 2019/2020 bushfire season was 26 as of Friday January 10, with 20 confirmed deaths in New South Wales, three in South Australia and three in Victoria.

OCTOBER

New South Wales:

Robert Lindsey, 77, and Gwen Hyde, 68, have been discovered of their burned out Coongbar dwelling close to On line casino on October ninth.

NOVEMBER

New South Wales:

The physique of 85-year-old George Nole was present in a burnt out automobile close to his dwelling in Wytaliba, close to Glen Innes.

Vivian Chaplain, a 69-year-old girl from Wytaliba, succumbed to her accidents in hospital after making an attempt in useless to avoid wasting her dwelling and animals from the blaze.

The physique of 63-year-old Julie Fletcher was pulled from a scorched constructing in Johns River, north of Taree.

Barry Parsons, 58, was present in a shed at Willawarrin, close to Kempsey.

Chris Savva, 64, died after his 4WD overturned close to burnt-out South Arm bridge, close to Nambucca Heads.

A 59-year-old man was based sheltered in a Yarrowitch water tank on November 7. He died of accidents on December 29.

DECEMBER

New South Wales:

Firefighters Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died on December 19 after a tree fell on their truck whereas they have been travelling by Buxton, south of Sydney.

Samuel McPaul, 28, was battling a blaze in Jingellic, in Inexperienced Valley, about 70km east of Albury on the border of NSW and Victoria, on December 30 when a ‘hearth twister’ prompted his 10-tonne firetruck to roll.

South Australia:

The physique of 69-year-old Ron Selth was present in his Charleston dwelling, which was destroyed by the Cudlee Creek blaze on December 21.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FIRES

New South Wales:

Dairy farmer Patrick Salway, 29, and his father Robert, 63, died making an attempt to avoid wasting their property in Cobargo, close to Bega, on December 31.

A 70-year-old man, named by native media as Laurie Andrew, was discovered useless outdoors a house at Yatte Yattah, west of Lake Conjola.

The physique of a 70-year-old man was present in a burnt automobile on a highway off the Princes Freeway at Yatte Yattah on the morning of New Yr’s Day.

The physique of a 62-year-old man was present in a automobile on Wandra Street at Sussex Inlet about 11.30am on New Yr’s Day.

A physique, believed to be a 56-year-old man, discovered outdoors a house at Coolagolite, east of Cobargo on New Yr’s Day.

An off-duty RFS firefighter, believed to be 72-year-old Colin Burns, was discovered close to a automobile in Belowra after the New Yr’s Eve fires swept by.

Victoria:

Beloved great-grandfather Mick Roberts, 67, from Buchan, in East Gippsland, was discovered useless at his dwelling on the morning of New Yr’s Day.

Fred Becker, 75, was the second particular person to die in Victoria. He suffered a coronary heart assault whereas making an attempt to defend his Maramingo Creek dwelling.

JANUARY

New South Wales:

David Harrison, a 47-year-old man from Canberra, suffered a coronary heart assault defending his buddy’s dwelling close to Batlow on Saturday, January four.

A 71-year-old man was discovered on January 6. Police have been informed the person was final sighted on December 31, 2019 and was transferring tools on his property in Nerrigundah.

Victoria:

Forest Hearth Administration firefighter Mat Kavanagh, 43, was killed Friday January three when he was concerned in a two-car crash on the Goulburn Valley Freeway.

South Australia:

Nicely-known outback pilot Dick Lang, 78, and his 43-year-old son, Adelaide surgeon Clayton Lang, died within the Kangaroo Island bushfire after their automobile was trapped by flames.