IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Injures Shoulder, Taken For X-Ray

Shikhar Dhawan, who top-scored for India within the second One-Day Worldwide (ODI) in Rajkot, harm his left shoulder as he dived to avoid wasting a run throughout the third ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan was seen strolling off the sector. holding his shoulder. The Board of Management of Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to disclose that Shikhar Dhawan had been taken for an X-Ray and a name on his availability can be taken after assessing his situation. “Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-Ray. A call on him being available for the rest game will be taken once he is back & assessed #TeamIndia #INDvAUS,” The BCCI tweeted.

Within the match, Australia captain Aaron Finch received the toss and opted to bat on the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The guests acquired off to poor begin as Mohammed Shami eliminated David Warner within the fourth over.

Then a giant mix-up between captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith gave India their second breakthrough.

Each batsmen have been on the striker’s finish and Shreyas Iyer threw the ball to Shami who whipped the bails to ship Finch packing.

Marnus Labuschagne then joined Steve Smith within the center and the duo placed on a stand of over 100 runs.

India captain Virat Kohli pulled off a shocking diving catch to do away with Labuschagne and break the stand.

Australia tried to experiment with their batting order by sending Mitchell Starc as a pinch hitter however the transfer backfired as Starc fell for a duck making an attempt to clear the rope, solely managing to search out Yuzvendra Chahal within the deep.