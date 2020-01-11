“Independent Spirit Impossible”: China’s Longest-Running Film Fest Shuts

CIFF has confirmed round 1,000 movies and documentaries since its founding

One in every of China’s longest-running and largest impartial movie festivals has suspended operations “indefinitely”, with the organisers saying it was now “impossible” to organise a pageant with a “purely independent spirit”.

The China Impartial Movie Pageant (CIFF), which was established within the jap metropolis of Nanjing in 2003 and has held 14 classes up to now, made the announcement late on Thursday.

It didn’t present extra particulars of what pushed it to such a choice, however the transfer comes amid rising media censorship in China, which has seen regulators crack down on content material they consider to violate “socialist core values”.

“We believe, that under current local organisational conditions, that it is impossible to organise a film festival that truly has a purely independent spirit and which is effective,” the CIFF stated on its official WeChat account.

“Of course, to those grassroots film festivals that under the mask of security still try to encourage independence, we express our respect.”

CIFF confirmed round 1,000 movies and documentaries since its founding, based on the South China Morning Put up (SCMP) newspaper. Numerous them touched on subjects thought-about delicate in China, equivalent to homosexuality and the relocation of residents beneath the Three Gorges dam mission.

Zhang Xianmin, a professor from Beijing Movie Academy who has been the CIFF’s core organiser, advised the SCMP on Friday that the closure was “normal”.

“We are just back to the usual rule under the Party. We just went back to 20 years ago, when there was no room and opportunity for independent films.”

“If we had promoted the commercialisation of CIFF, that might have made it safer and we could have had the chance to survive.”

