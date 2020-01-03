India Calls For Restraint After Top Iran General Killed In US Strike

After the assault, which killed Qasem Soleimani, India has known as for restraint between the US, Iran

New Delhi:

After Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq by the US, ensuing within the escalation of stress within the Gulf area early morning at the moment, India stated it needs to be “vital that the situation does not escalate further” and known as for restraint between the 2 international locations. Mr Soleimani died in Iraq capital Baghdad after a volley of missiles have been fired close to the airport simply after midnight.

“We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so,” the federal government stated in an announcement.

After the assault, Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe revenge”, vowing that “God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped”.