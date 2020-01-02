India Capable Of Winning All ICC tournaments: Brian Lara

Batting nice Brian Lara believes that the Virat Kohli-led Indian aspect is effectively able to profitable all ICC tournaments they play. The previous Windies skipper additionally felt that Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are among the batsmen who can break the file of his highest Check rating of 400. The Kohli-led Workforce India will go to Australia for the T20 World Cup in October and November this yr and the Males in Blue have been reaching the semi-finals and finals of the ICC tournaments constantly. Nevertheless, they’ve faltered on massive days.

India had final gained an ICC event in 2013 beneath the captaincy of the then skipper MS Dhoni in England.

“I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it’s a quarter-final, semi-final and final,” Lara was quoted as saying by India Immediately.

Lara’s knock of 400 towards England in 2004 remains to be the very best particular person rating in Check cricket and when quizzed which cricketers may break the file, the previous cricketer stated: “It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn’t dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set.”

“He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So, they have got quite a group of players who can do so,” he added.