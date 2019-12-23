India Facing New Crisis In Which Divide And Rule Is Law: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee stated folks cannot bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the nation.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stated India is dealing with a brand new disaster by which divide and rule is the regulation.

In an oblique reference to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), Ms Banerjee stated folks can’t bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the nation.

“Today, the people are facing a new crisis, a new law of divide and rule. I am not sure whether fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights will continue,” she stated throughout ”Christmas Meet 2019” at St Xavier’s College in Kolkata.

“We will speak, think and stay united. We cannot divide the country and bow our heads to powers that will destroy our country,” the chief minister stated.

The Trinamool Congress chief stated India is an enormous nation, and its Structure espouses secularism, freedom, justice, equality and fraternity.

“On the occasion of Christmas, I pray to Jesus Christ to give us the power to stay united,” she added.