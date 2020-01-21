India “Finally” Has MS Dhoni’s Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes India have discovered an acceptable MS Dhoni alternative in Manish Pandey within the limited-overs cricket. “Hindustan ko akhir Dhoni ka replacement mil gya,” Akhtar stated on his YouTube channel after India’s emphatic comeback victory over Australia in three-match ODI sequence. “India has finally got Dhoni’s replacement. They have found a good fit in Manish Pandey. Shreyas Iyer too looks a complete player and these add depth to India’s batting,” he stated.

Dhoni has not performed for India because the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. He not too long ago was not included within the BCCI central contract listing for October 2019-September 2020 interval.

“These players have played a lot in the IPL, they know how to handle pressure, they do not care about big names and hence, end up playing important innings,” Akhtar stated about Iyer and Pandey.

Pandey could not contribute a lot with the bat within the three ODIs because the top-order comprising of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, obtained the job achieved for India within the final two matches after the Males in Blue confronted a drubbing in Mumbai.

Nevertheless, he grabbed the limelight for his spectacular fielding abilities within the sequence. Within the Rajkot ODI, Pandey took a shocking one-handed catch to dismiss David Warner.

India have now left for New Zealand the place each the groups shall be contesting in 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Check matches.