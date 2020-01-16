India Has Camps To Counter Radicalisation: Gen Bipin Rawat’s Big Reveal

Basic Bipin Rawat mentioned radicalisation will be checked if proper individuals are focused.

New Delhi:

In a primary, Chief of Defence Workers Basic Bipin Rawat at this time spoke of “de-radicalisation camps” working in India, the place younger Kashmiris who’ve “completely been radicalized” will be remoted. Pakistan, too, has such camps to counter the fallout of their very own propaganda, he mentioned.

At a panel dialogue on the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, Basic Rawat mentioned in Kashmir at this time, youngsters as younger as 10 or 12 years previous are being radicalized.

“These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised,” he mentioned.

“These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into to some de-radicalisation camps. We have deradicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, Pakistan is doing the same. They have understood. Some of the terrorism they are sponsoring is hitting back at them,” he added.

Radicalisation, he mentioned, will be checked if proper individuals are focused. “We can put an end to online radicalisation if we target the right persons. We have to address ideology of radicalisation,” he added.

Because the loss of life of Hizbul Mujaheedin terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016, radicalisation of younger individuals has been rampant in Kashmir. For greater than six months, Kashmir witnessed stone-throwing protests, through which boys of their early teenagers had been seen taking part.

The next yr, virtually the entire of South Kashmir — Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag – turned the haunting floor of terrorists, the place they struck at will.

In August, after ending the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories, the Centre had imposed a sequence of restrictions to forestall backlash.