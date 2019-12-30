India Inc raises Rs 8.7 lakh crore in 2019; debt continues to remain most sought after instrument

Reuters

The Indian market witnessed a roller-coaster experience in 2019, even because the Sensex touched new heights by the tip. The 12 months additionally registered large upswing within the fundraising actions. The Indian firms raised Rs eight.7 lakh crore from home and abroad markets in 2019, greater than 20 p.c compared to final 12 months.

Probably the most most popular route for financing wants was debt devices. The market specialists consider that the fundraising in 2020 goes to be influenced by the state of the market, financial development, US-China commerce conflict and the Union price range.

Additional, Gaurav Sood, co-head of fairness capital market at ICICI Securities, mentioned: “There will be good appetite for debt markets in the new year too due to falling interest rates in the country and RBI making external commercial borrowings (ECBs) more attractive for several sectors, including non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), by tweaking several norms like maturity period and end-use stipulation.”

In line with a report by Mint, out of whole funds of Rs eight.7 lakh crore raised in 2019, the most important half was contributed by debt funds. Greater than Rs 6.2 lakh crore was raised from the Indian debt market, with one other Rs 1.2 lakh crore coming from the abroad bond.

The remaining Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been contributed to the fairness market. As compared, corporations have raised Rs 7.25 lakh crore, together with round Rs 6 lakh crore by way of debt markets, over Rs 79,300 crores from equities and near Rs 46,500 crore from the abroad route in 2018.

Indian pedestrians stroll on Dalal Avenue – Dealer’s Avenue – subsequent to the Bombay Inventory Change (BSE) in MumbaiINDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP/Getty Photographs

The funds obtained in 2019 had been majorly used for enterprise growth plans, mortgage repayments and to assist working capital. A handful chunk of funds raised from preliminary public choices (IPOs) additionally went to the promoters on the market of their holdings. Out of whole Rs 6.2 lakh crore raised by way of Indian debt markets, personal placement contributed greater than Rs 6 lakh and Rs 16, 425 crores by way of public issuance. The decrease rates of interest have been an enormous attraction for the traders to pool of their cash into the debt funds.

Sood added, “Overall if you see globally and in India, debt capital raised is always significantly higher than equity as eligible unlisted firms can also raise debt through various mechanisms like the public issue, private placement, overseas bonds, and ECB, thereby expanding the universe of companies. Also, we need to understand that the cost of equity in India has been higher than the cost of debt which makes issuers raise equity very conservatively.”