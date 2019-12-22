India, Iran Agree To Accelerate Work On Chabahar Port Project

Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

Tehran:

India and Iran immediately agreed to speed up work on the strategic Chabahar mission as Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks together with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on regional and international problems with mutual curiosity.

The Chabahar port — collectively being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan — is taken into account a gateway to golden alternatives for commerce with central Asian nations by the three nations. It’s positioned on the Indian Ocean within the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

S Jaishankar, who’s on a two-day go to to Iran, co-chaired the 19th Joint Fee Assembly with Zarif. He’s additionally anticipated to name upon Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“Just concluded a very productive India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting with my co-chair FM Zarif,” S Jaishankar tweeted after the assembly.

“Reviewed the entire gamut of our cooperation. Agreed on accelerating our Chabahar project,” he mentioned.

The assembly comes after the US supplied a uncommon exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as Washington mentioned it recognised that the strategic mission was a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian provides from India.

S Jaishankar thanked Zarif for “his cordial welcome and hospitality.”

“Had a very good conversation on the regional and global picture with the Iranian foreign minister. India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Zarif tweeted that the 2 nations held, “excellent discussions on closer bilateral relations & regional & global issues affecting our respective countries.”

“Our ties are ancient, historic & unbreakable,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met President Rouhani earlier this month on the sidelines of the high-level 74th Session of the Common Meeting.

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s assist for giving precedence to diplomacy, dialogue and confidence constructing for sustaining peace and safety within the Persian Gulf amidst tensions within the area, as he held wide-ranging talks with Iranian President on regional and international developments of mutual curiosity.

In Could 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan inked a pact which entailed institution of Transit and Transport Hall among the many three nations utilizing Chabahar port as one of many regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, in addition to multi-modal transport of products and passengers throughout the three nations.

The port within the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich nation’s southern coast is definitely accessible from India’s western coast and is more and more seen as a counter to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, which is being developed with Chinese language funding and is positioned at distance of round 80-km from Chabahar.

India has been carefully working with Afghanistan and Iran to create different, dependable entry routes for commerce within the wake of Pakistan denying transit entry to New Delhi.

Iran is India’s third-largest oil provider behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran equipped 18.four million tonnes of crude oil throughout April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of 2017-18 fiscal).