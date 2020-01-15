India Isn’t Disruptive, Is A Decider Rather Than Abstainer: S Jaishankar

International Minister S Jaishankar addressed a gathering on the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi:

India’s method is to not be disruptive and it’s extra of a decider than an abstainer, Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned in the present day.

In remarks that come at a time that a number of international locations have referred to as for a better Indian function within the Indo-Pacific, the minister additionally mentioned it’s not the India method to be mercantilist.

Addressing a gathering on the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, Mr Jaishankar referred to tensions between the US and Iran and mentioned they’re two individualistic international locations and what lastly occurs will depend upon the gamers concerned.

Discussing ties with China, he mentioned it’s vital for neighbours to succeed in understanding on essential points.

“It is important that two countries find equilibrium in ties… we have to get along with each other,” he mentioned

“India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power,” he mentioned.

India will not be a disruptor and is firmly coping with terrorism, Mr Jaishankar added.

The nation, he mentioned, is a “prisoner of its past image. We have to get over it”.

“There was a time when we spoke more than what we did. It is changing now,” the minister mentioned.

