“India Must Have Contingency Plan”: Congress On US-Iran Tensions

Congress president Sonia Gandhi mentioned US-Iran tensions have been “a matter of grave concern”. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress Working Committee on Saturday hit out on the centre for its method to the state of affairs within the Gulf attributable to tensions between the US and Iran, saying that it’s crucial that India places in place well-thought contingency plan to fulfill any state of affairs in view of wants of its power safety and presence of a giant diaspora within the area.

In a press release, the celebration mentioned India must also have interaction in diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation of tensions.

“The CWC is deeply concerned with recent developments in the Gulf region. The outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the US, which could escalate into a wider conflict, will have severe consequences for the region and the world,” the assertion mentioned.

“For India, much is at stake – our energy security and the well being of millions strong Indian diaspora working and living in the Gulf. It is imperative that India puts in place well-thought contingency plans to meet any situation and also engage in diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation of tensions,” it added.

The celebration mentioned that peace and stability within the area have been of crucial significance to the nation. “We see neither an appreciation of the dangers by the Government nor a willingness to engage and make a difference,” it mentioned.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who addressed the assembly, mentioned the stunning developments within the Gulf area and the outbreak of hostilities between the US and Iran, was “a matter of grave concern”.

“For India, much is at stake — our energy security and the welfare of large Indian diaspora. Any escalation of the conflict will have serious consequences for the region and the world. We hope that the current situation will be diffused,” she mentioned.