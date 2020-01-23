India Offers To Host Olympic Boxing Qualifiers After Wuhan Cancellation

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has provided to host subsequent month’s Olympic Qualifying Event, which has been cancelled within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan following the outbreak of coronavirus. The qualifiers are scheduled from February three to 15 however the schedule has now turn into unsure following the well being disaster in Wuhan, which has up to now claimed 17 lives and contaminated over 550 individuals. “…due to any reason, if the event is to be shifted to a different country, Boxing Federation of India would be willing to host this Asian and Oceania Qualification Event 2020,” BFI President Ajay Singh said in a letter to the Chairman of the Worldwide Olympic Committee’s Job Drive (Boxing) Morinari Watanabe.

“We propose to organise this event at K D Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi, where we earlier hosted the AIBA Elite Women’s World Boxing Championship in November, 2018,” he added.

The Olympic qualifying course of for boxing is at the moment being administered by the IOC Job Drive after the Worldwide Boxing Affiliation (AIBA) was suspended for alleged administrative mismanagement and monetary bungling.

The BFI’s proposal has been backed by the Indian Olympic Affiliation (IOA).

“My request to you, if could consider the offer from BFI for which IOA assures IOC and you of its full support and cooperation,” IOA President Narinder Batra said in a letter to Watanbe.

India, having hosted the ladies’s World Youth Championships in 2017 and the senior girls’s World Championships, will host the 2021 males’s showpiece.