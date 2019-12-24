India, Pak Enmity Reason Why SAARC Not Prospering: Bangladesh Minister

AK Abdul Momen additionally emphasised that Bangladesh’s ties with its neighbours resembling Nepal and Bhutan (File)

Dhaka:

Enmity between India and Pakistan is likely one of the primary the reason why SAARC is just not prospering, Bangladesh Overseas Minister AK Abdul Momen has mentioned, whereas expressing optimism about different regional initiatives such because the BIMSTEC and the BBIN.

His remarks comes following India and Pakistan blaming one another over the shortage of cooperation and coordination among the many South Asian Affiliation for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member states earlier this month.

Mr Momen, whereas interacting with a bunch of overseas journalists on the closing ceremony of ”Go to Nepal-Bangladesh Programme-2019” hosted by the Bangladesh Overseas Ministry, mentioned the prosperity of the SAARC was being obstructed by the enmity between India and Pakistan.

“You know why SAARC is not prospering, one main reason is the enmity between India and Pakistan, but BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) should do better. We have to work harder and in that process things should work better,” he mentioned.

Mr Momen additionally emphasised that Bangladesh’s ties with its neighbours resembling Nepal and Bhutan have been additionally on an upswing. He mentioned, these days, every time Bangladesh talks to India, Nepal and Bhutan points are additionally mentioned.

His remarks on SAARC comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned India’s efforts for larger collaboration among the many SAARC nations have repeatedly been challenged with threats and acts of terrorism.

In a letter to the SAARC secretariat to mark the founding day of the eight-member bloc, the prime minister mentioned all nations within the area ought to take efficient steps to defeat the scourge of terrorism and the forces which help it, an indirect reference to Pakistan.

Such efforts, he mentioned, would generate larger belief and confidence to construct a stronger SAARC.

Within the final three years, India has been distancing itself from the SAARC, citing safety problem going through the area from terror networks based mostly in Pakistan, which can also be a member of the grouping.

On his half, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message on the 35th SAARC Constitution Day on December eight, expressed the hope that the hiatus created in SAARC”s steady development can be eliminated.

A couple of days later, Pakistan Overseas Workplace Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal mentioned all South Asian nations besides one wish to maintain the SAARC summit, which was referred to as off in 2016, on the earliest, an obvious reference to India.

The final SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by PM Modi.

The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad. However after the terrorist assault on an Indian Military camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that yr, India expressed its lack of ability to take part within the summit as a result of “prevailing circumstances”.