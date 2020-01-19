India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable K-4 Missile: Report

The Ok-Four missile is being developed for being deployed on Arihant Class nuclear submarines (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

India on Sunday efficiently test-fired the three,500 km strike vary nuclear-capable Ok-Four submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, additional strengthening capabilities to hit enemy targets from submarines.

The test-firing was carried out from an underwater platform within the sea throughout the daytime, authorities sources instructed ANI.

The missile is being developed by the Defence Analysis and Improvement Organisation (DRDO) for being deployed on the fleet of the Arihant Class nuclear submarines being constructed by India.

India is anticipated to hold out extra checks of the missile earlier than it’s prepared for being outfitted on the nuclear submarines. In the mean time, solely the primary nuclear boat INS Arihant is operational for the Navy.

Ok-Four is without doubt one of the two underwater missiles which are being developed by India for its submarine power.

The opposite one is the over 700-kilometre strike vary BO-5.