‘India Supports CAA’: Thousands take to street to support Citizenship Act in Bengaluru

A number of teams are staging “India Supports CAA” rallies in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 22, whilst anti-Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) protests have rocked the nation, with a number of activists detained and 15 deaths recorded up to now.

A number of hours after the prohibitory order (Part 144) was lifted from town, folks belonging to a number of organisations gathered in entrance of Sri Puttanna Chetty City Corridor within the metropolis to participate in an enormous rally supporting CAA.

The supporters raised slogans claiming that the CAA is secular and chanted ‘Vande Mataram’. Most of the supporters have been additionally seen chanting “Modi, Modi”. Lok Sabha MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, additionally took half within the rally and addressed the supporters.

In line with reviews, a number of famous folks, together with social activist and founding father of Yuva Brigade, Chakravarthy Sulibele, editor of Aseema journal Santosh Thammaiah, Shakuntala Iyer, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, founding father of Postcard Information and several other others are part of the pro-CAA rally.

The organisers claimed that college students, social activists, advocates and like-minded residents throughout non secular and linguistic borders will participate within the rally. In addition they stated that the pro-CAA rally has no reference to any political events and is solely citizen-centric.

One of many rally organiser and social activist, Neeraj Kamath, stated: “We have not invited anyone from any political party as we wanted this to be a platform for one and all. This is an encouraging event to ensure citizens are kept away from misinformations and are educated with facts and their rights in a peaceful manner,” reported The Indian Specific.

A number of organisations are holding large rallies supporting CAA in several components of the nation together with Nagpur, Pune and Vashi in Maharashtra.