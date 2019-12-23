India Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface To Air Missile System From Odisha

The QRSAM was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the goal mid-air.

Balasore:

India has efficiently test-fired its Fast Response Floor to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, more likely to be inducted into the armed forces by 2021, from a base off Odisha coast.

The missile, developed by the Defence Analysis and Growth Organisation (DRDO), was flight-tested from the Built-in Check Vary (ITR) at Chandipur close to Balasore at 1145 hrs, a defence assertion stated.

The QRSAM was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the goal mid-air, assembly the mission aims, it stated.

“The entire event was monitored by ground telemetry systems, range radar systems and electro-optical tracking system,” the assertion stated.

The QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the transfer, includes totally automated command and management, energetic array battery surveillance radar, energetic array battery multifunction radar and launcher.

Each the radars are four-walled having 360-degree protection with search on transfer and monitor on transfer functionality, it stated.

Director Basic (Missiles and Strategic Methods), MSR Prasad was current through the trial. With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system have been efficiently accomplished and it’s anticipated to be prepared for induction by 2021, the Defence assertion stated.