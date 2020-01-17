India To Get S-400 Missiles By 2025, Says Official, As Production Begins

The manufacturing of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has began in Russia
New Delhi:
Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin stated at present that every one S-400 air defence missile methods shall be delivered to India by 2025.
“The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started,” he stated.
Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will go to Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a gathering of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.
The S-400, an upgraded model of the S-300, had beforehand solely been obtainable to the Russian defence forces.
It’s manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.
