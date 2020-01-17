News

India To Get S-400 Missiles By 2025, Says Official, As Production Begins

January 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Russia Begins Production Of S-400 Missiles For India, All To Be Delivered By 2025: Official

The manufacturing of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has began in Russia

New Delhi:

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin stated at present that every one S-400 air defence missile methods shall be delivered to India by 2025.

“The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started,” he stated.

Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will go to Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a gathering of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral.

The S-400, an upgraded model of the S-300, had beforehand solely been obtainable to the Russian defence forces.

It’s manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

 

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment