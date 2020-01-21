India U-19 Bowl Japan Out For 41, Bishnoi Takes 4 Wickets For No Runs

Teen spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi displayed a superb spell of bowling as India bowled Japan out for simply 41 runs within the Below-19 World Cup in South Africa. Seamer Kartik Tyagi did the early injury, eradicating Japan’s opener Marcus Thurgate and No.three Neel Date in consecutive deliveries within the fifth over of the match. It was then that Bishnoi stepped in. The wily 19-year-old leg-spinner, in his first two overs, took 4 wickets – together with that of Japan’s top-scorer Shu Noguchi – with out conceding a single run.

Bishnoi castled opener Noguchi together with his first supply of the ball, earlier than occurring to bowl Kazumasa Takahashi out within the very subsequent supply. Japan had been immediately 14/four in 7.2 overs.

They inevitably failed to attain off the remainder of the over however managed to maneuver on to 19 within the subsequent over because of 4 leg-byes and a large.

Bishnoi returned with two dot balls earlier than trapping Ishaan Fartyal to make it 19/5. Two deliveries later, the subsequent batsman Ashley Thurgate was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal to wrap up a dream spell for Ravi Bishnoi.

Medium-pacer Vidyadhar Patil struck within the subsequent over earlier than Tyagi and Akash Singh struck twice every to wrap Japan’s innings up.

Bishnoi, who was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore within the IPL public sale in December, completed with figures of 4 wickets for 5 runs.

Kartik Tyagi completed with three wickets and Akash Singh with two.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra wrapped up the chase in underneath 5 overs as India secured their second win in as many matches to seal qualification for the quarter-finals.