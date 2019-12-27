India U-19 Thrash South Africa By 9 Wickets In First Youth ODI

India begun its preparations for subsequent month’s U-19 World Cup on an emphatic word as they defeated South Africa by 9 wickets within the first youth ODI in London. After bowling out South Africa on Thursday for a mere 187 on the Buffalo Park, India got here out with a stable batting efficiency and chased down the goal with 45 balls to spare. Batting first, the South Africa Beneath-19 group folded for 187 in 48.three overs. In reply, India dished out a stable batting show to overtake the goal, scoring 190 for 1 in 42.three overs to take a 1-Zero lead within the collection.

Electing to bat, the hosts dished out a under par efficiency as virtually all their batsman, besides Luke Beaufort, didn’t get going and could not convert their begins into huge scores. Beaufort was the highest scorer for South Africa as he performed a affected person knock of 64, consuming 91 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi was the decide of the bowlers for India as he scalped three wickets, whereas Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde and Atharva Ankolekar picked up two wickets every.

Chasing the small goal, Divyaansh Saxena (86 not out) and N Tilak Varma supplied the guests with an ideal begin as they shared a 127-run stand to virtually seal the deal for his or her group.

Varma was dismissed by Achille Cloete after scoring 59. Nonetheless, Saxena (86 not out) was not affected by the wicket and together with Kumar Kushagra (43 not out) helped India attain the goal with utmost ease.

The 2 groups will meet once more within the second recreation of the three-match collection on Saturday.