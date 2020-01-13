India vs Australia, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Steve Smith and David Warner might be duly examined in opposition to a formidable Indian bowling line-up within the One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection opener on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Whereas Steve Smith is about to bat at No.three, it is going to attention-grabbing to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to supply within the ODI format, after early success within the Checks. For India, it will likely be a tough alternative between KL Rahul’s consistency and Shikhar Dhawan’s expertise after they tackle a full-strength Australia within the first match of the three-match collection.

When is the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match might be performed on January 14, Tuesday.

The place will the India vs Australia 1st ODI match be performed?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match might be performed on the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the India vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match might be telecast on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch dwell streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The dwell streaming of the India vs Australia 1st ODI match might be obtainable on Hotstar. You may also catch the dwell updates on sports activities.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the knowledge acquired from the host broadcasters)