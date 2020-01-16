India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

India, after struggling a 10-wicket loss within the sequence opener, will look to remain alive within the three-match One-day Worldwide (ODI) sequence once they tackle Australia in Rajkot on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli, who got here in to bat at quantity 4, failed with the willow as India had been bowled out for a below-par rating of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to assist the guests go 1-Zero up within the sequence. The difficulty for Group India continued as forward of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head within the first ODI, was dominated out as a result of a concussion harm.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match can be performed on January 17, Friday.

The place will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match be performed?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match can be performed on the Saurashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium, Rajkot.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match can be telecast on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch stay streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The stay streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match can be obtainable on Hotstar. You may also catch the stay updates on sports activities.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the knowledge acquired from the host broadcasters)