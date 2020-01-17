India vs Australia: KS Bharat Roped In As Cover For Injured Rishabh Pant

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat was on Friday known as in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was dominated out of India’s second ODI in opposition to Australia as a consequence of a concussion. The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an expertise of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs. He has a strike charge of over 100 in T20s.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KS Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated in an announcement.

“With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name KS Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper,” he added.

The decision was taken after Pant flew to Bengaluru to bear his rehabilitation within the Nationwide Cricket Academy.

The wicket-keeper batsman was hit on the helmet whereas batting within the first ODI in Mumbai and was dominated out of the sport in Rajkot on Friday.

“His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly,” the BCCI stated.