India vs Australia Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

After 21.zero overs, India, chasing a goal of 287, are 107/1.

19.6 overs (1 Run)

Full and out of doors off, pushed broad of canopy for one.

19.5 overs (1 Run)

Full and out of doors off, pushed broad of canopy in the direction of lengthy off for a run.

19.four overs (zero Run)

Glorious bowling. Slowed down the tempo, flighted it exterior off, stored the road a bit broad, the size a contact full and obtained Kohli lunging. Then beat the surface edge.

19.three overs (1 Run)

Brief and out of doors off, punched via the covers for a run. Rohit strikes to 60 from 76 balls.

19.2 overs (zero Run)

The googly, nearly a yorker, round center and leg, Rohit appears to flick however will get a thick inside edge onto his pads, again to the bowler.

19.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and out of doors off, milked right down to lengthy off for a single.

18.6 overs (zero Run)

Outdoors off, pushed in the direction of brief third man.

18.5 overs (2 Runs)

Thrown up exterior off, pushed via cover-point. The decision is for 2 and it’s answered fairly shortly.

18.four overs (zero Run)

Full and round off, watchfully defended.

18.three overs (zero Run)

Round off, Sharma pushes it in the direction of level, units off for a single however is distributed again.

18.2 overs (zero Run)

LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and round center, Rohit appears to flick however will get a forefront. Doesn’t carry to David Warner at brief additional cowl.

18.1 overs (zero Run)

Full and down the leg aspect, labored in the direction of brief mid-wicket.

17.6 overs (zero Run)

Landed exterior off, chopped right down to brief third man.

17.5 overs (zero Run)

Full and out of doors off, pushed straight again to the bowler.

17.four overs (1 Run)

Floated exterior off, pushed via the covers, in the direction of widish lengthy off for a single.

17.three overs (zero Run)

Full and out of doors off, defended watchfully.

17.2 overs (zero Run)

Landed exterior off, dabbed to brief third man.

17.1 overs (1 Run)

Landed exterior off, performed via level for a single. The stand strikes to 20 from 28 balls.

DRINKS BREAK. India coasting alongside right here. Australia want wickets in clusters.

16.6 overs (zero Run)

Full once more, pushed again to the bowler.

16.5 overs (zero Run)

Full and out of doors off, watchfully defended.

16.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Finds the hole this time! Why go for energy pictures when ease and style might do it? Brief and out of doors off, spinning away, Rohit simply guides it previous first slip to the third man fence! 199 extra wanted from 200 balls.



16.three overs (zero Run)

A contact brief, skids via, exterior off, Sharma appears to punch however the ball sticks on the wicket and comes on slowly. Takes the underside edge and goes to cowl.

16.2 overs (zero Run)

Full and out of doors off, Rohit slices it via level however Steven Smith dives to his left to cease the ball.

16.1 overs (zero Run)

Landed exterior off, slowed via the air, watchfully pushed in the direction of level.

15.6 overs (zero Run)

Full and round off, Kohli whips this again to the bowler who fumbles however parries it in the direction of mid on.

15.5 overs (1 Run)

A contact brief, the mistaken ‘un, punched via cowl for yet another.

15.four overs (1 Run)

Floated on off, wristed right down to lengthy on for a run.

15.three overs (1 Run)

Full and broad exterior off, Sharma drives this stylishly broad of additional cowl for a run.

15.2 overs (zero Run)

The googly, round off, Rohit is caught in his crease as he appears to flick however misses and is hit on the pads. There may be an LBW attraction however it’s comfortably taking place the leg aspect.

15.1 overs (1 Run)

Fullish, round center, pushed right down to lengthy on for a single.

