India vs Australia Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

29.6 overs (Zero Run)

No run.

29.5 overs (1 Run)

1 run.

29.four overs (1 Run)

1 run.

29.three overs (Zero Run)

No run.

29.2 overs (1 Run)

THERE IT IS! 29TH ODI CENTURY FOR ROHIT! A masterclass from Rohit and for a change, in a run chase. Will get there with a delicate dab in direction of third man for an single. Simply getting India cruising via on a tough batting observe.



29.1 overs (2 Runs)

JUST OVER! A size ball, round off, Rohit seems to flick however is just not in full management. Simply will get it over a leaping quick mid-wicket. Two runs taken, strikes to 99.

Josh Hazlewood returns. 5-1-10-Zero to this point.

28.6 overs (1 Run)

Full and outdoors off, Rohit pushes this right down to lengthy off for a single and retains the strike. Strikes to 97.

28.5 overs (Zero Run)

Motion replay of the earlier supply. Simply various his tempo there.

28.four overs (Zero Run)

Full once more, pushed again to the bowler.

28.three overs (Zero Run)

Full and outdoors off, pushed straight to cowl.

28.2 overs (2 Runs)

Brief and fired down the leg aspect, Rohit will get down and pull-sweeps this via sq. leg. Pat Cummins races to his proper from deep mid-wicket, slides and parries the ball to quick fantastic leg. Two runs taken. 150 UP FOR INDIA. 137 extra wanted from 130 balls.

28.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and round off, powered right down to lengthy on for a single.

27.6 overs (1 Run)

Brief round off, pulled right down to lengthy on for one.

27.5 overs (1 Run)

Tossed up barely, eased right down to lengthy off for a run.

27.four overs (Zero Run)

Full and outdoors off, watchfully and sensibly pushed in direction of cowl.

27.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! CLOBBERED! That’s the largest of the evening! Brief in size from Finch, midway down the pitch, round center, Rohit rocks again and pulls this over mid-wicket for half a dozen! Strikes into the 90s in a flash.



27.2 overs (Zero Run)

Round off, spinning away, watchfully defended.

27.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and down the leg aspect, flicked via sq. leg for a single.

A annoyed Aaron Finch takes the ball in his hand now.

26.6 overs (Zero Run)

Large enchantment for LBW, turned down. A brief ball, round center, Sharma seems to tug however misses. Ball Tracker exhibits it to be lacking leg.

26.5 overs (1 Run)

Full and outdoors off, pushed via mid off for another.

26.four overs (1 Run)

Oohhh…. almost a throw away. Full and outdoors off, Rohit comes down the observe and appears to go large however is nowhere close to the pitch of the ball. Fortunately for him, the ball goes off the interior half of the bat in direction of lengthy on. A run taken.

26.three overs (Zero Run)

Goes again and pushes it in direction of mid on. However Agar shortly will get throughout to his proper to cease it.

26.2 overs (Zero Run)

Full and round center, pushed in direction of quick mid-wicket.

26.1 overs (1 Run)

Misfield. Full and outdoors off, Kohli powers this straight again. Agar tries to cease it however the pressure on that induces a misfield because the ball bursts via his fingers in direction of lengthy on. Agar holds his hand in ache as a single is taken.

Ashton Agar is again on. 5-Zero-16-1 to this point.

25.6 overs (Zero Run)

Outdoors off, almost pushed again to the bowler.

25.5 overs (Zero Run)

Full and outdoors off, pushed again to the bowler.

25.four overs (6 Runs)

SIX! BRUTAL! Brief and outdoors off, Rohit goes again and launches it over mid-wicket through a pull!



25.three overs (Zero Run)

Full and round off, watchfully defended.

25.2 overs (1 Run)

A contact quick, punched right down to lengthy on for a single. The stand strikes to 60 from 77 balls.

25.1 overs (Zero Run)

Floated outdoors off, pushed straight to cowl.

