India vs Australia Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

39.Four overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Finds the hole. A brief ball, exterior off, Iyer will get on prime of the bounce and punches it by cover-point.



39.three overs (Zero Run)

A size ball, round off, angling away, Iyer appears to faucet and run to the off aspect however is distributed again.

39.2 overs (1 Run)

Full and round off, labored by mid-wicket for a single.

39.1 overs (Zero Run)

Full and out of doors off, pushed sweetly however straight to David Warner at brief further cowl.

38.6 overs (Zero Run)

Goes proper again in his crease and defends.

38.5 overs (Zero Run)

Exterior off, locked in the direction of backward level.

38.Four overs (1 Run)

Full and out of doors off, pushed by mid off for a run.

38.three overs (1 Run)

Motion replay of the earlier supply. 69 extra wanted from 69 balls.

38.2 overs (1 Run)

Round off, labored by sq. leg for a single.

38.1 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! That’s midway down the pitch and simply too straightforward for Kohli. Goes again and works it by mid-wicket. Two is the decision however the lightning outfield doubles it. Deep mid-wicket doves to his left, however in useless.



Ashton Agar is again on. Eight-Zero-28-1 to this point.

37.6 overs (1 Run)

A size ball round off, Virat walks throughout and tucks it in the direction of nice leg for one.

37.5 overs (1 Run)

size ball round off, SI simply calmly guides it behind level and will get his captain again on strike.

37.Four overs (1 Run)

On a great size exterior off, steered in the direction of third man for a run.

37.three overs (Zero Run)

Landed exterior off, pushed straight to level.

37.2 overs (1 Run)

Good operating. Iyer faucets this in the direction of cover-point and requires a fast single. Marnus Labuschagne will get to the ball from cowl, picks it up, turns and has a shy on the bowler’s finish and hits bull’s eye. However Shreyas is effectively in. The umpire doesn’t even refer it upstairs.

37.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and round off, labored by mid-wicket for a single. 79 extra wanted from 77 balls.

Mitchell Starc returns. Four-Zero-28-Zero to this point.

36.6 overs (Zero Run)

Full and round off, labored straight to brief mid-wicket. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, Zampa’s figures learn 9-Zero-36-1.

36.5 overs (1 Run)

Full and round off, flicked by sq. leg for a run.

Shreyas Iyer walks in at quantity Four, changing Rohit.

36.Four overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! Effectively, lastly, for Australia, a wicket has fallen. It’s most likely too little too late however no less than Zampa may have one thing to indicate for his efforts. The group stands up as one to applaud for Sharma. What a knock. Zampa has been bowling googlies, however this one is a leggie. It’s tossed up, exterior off and Rohit appears to play the slog sweep. For as soon as, Sharma mistimes this and will get a prime edge excessive within the air. Mitchell Starc runs to his left from lengthy on and completes the formalities. Finish of a terrific innings and a mammoth stand of 137.



36.three overs (Zero Run)

The flawed ‘un once more, Rohit comes down the observe to defend however just isn’t fairly to the pitch of the ball. Is hit on the pads and the ball goes to brief further cowl.

36.2 overs (Zero Run)

A contact brief, labored straight to brief mid-wicket.

36.1 overs (1 Run)

The googly, round off, Kohli lunges to defend however the ball spins in, takes the within edge and goes by mid-wicket. A single taken. The skipper strikes to 60 from 65 balls.

35.6 overs (1 Run)

Exterior off, slapped to sweeper cowl for yet another. 13 from the over, Cummins’ figures learn a sorry 7-Zero-64-Zero!

35.5 overs (2 Runs)

Terrific fielding. Quick and vast exterior off, Kohli slaps it by level. The ball races away however Mitchell Starc races to his left and dives to cease the ball. Two runs taken. Nonetheless giving it their all, are the Aussies…

35.Four overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! FABULOUS! Full and straight, Kohli drives this straight again by mid on. The fielder has no likelihood! 200 UP FOR INDIA. 85 extra wanted from 86 balls.



35.three overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! CLUNK! A brief ball, exterior off, Kohli pulls it over mid-wicket with disdain! 57TH ODI HALF CENTURY FOR KOHLI! 89 extra wanted from 87 balls.

35.2 overs (1 Run)

Exterior off, dabbed to 3rd man for a single.

35.1 overs (1 Run)

Full and down the leg aspect, Kohli will get throughout to flick however misses. The ball hits his pads and goes nice however Alex Carey dives full size to his left and makes a half cease. A leg bye taken.

