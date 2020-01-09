India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

India will look to clinch the T20 Worldwide (T20I) collection in opposition to Sri Lanka within the third T20I on the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-Zero lead within the collection. A great bowling show adopted by a medical chase noticed India win the second T20I in Indore after the primary match in Guwahati was deserted resulting from a humid pitch. Sri Lanka, who shall be with out the providers of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, shall be aiming for a greater exhibiting with the bat, after squandering begin by the openers within the second T20I on the Holkar Stadium. With fellow opener KL Rahul placing in one other nice show, Shikhar Dhawan shall be trying to make a mark after a reasonable efficiency within the second T20I. The left-hander, who had a median yr within the shortest format of the sport in 2019, is within the hazard of dropping his spot within the group to Rahul, who impressed within the T20I collection in opposition to the West Indies in his absence.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match shall be performed on January 10, Friday.

The place will the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match be performed?

The India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match shall be performed on the Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium, Pune.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match shall be telecast on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch dwell streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match?

The dwell streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka third T20I match shall be obtainable on Hotstar. You can too catch the dwell updates on sports activities.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)