India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

four.6 overs (zero Run)

No run.

four.5 overs (1 Run)

Leg bye.

four.four overs (zero Run)

Size ball on off, Rahul appears to defend however will get an inside edge onto the pads.

four.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Now Rahul goes aerial., Full on off, KL lofts his drive over covers with ease to get back-to-back boundaries.



four.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Rahul has simply walked to his accomplice to provide him a fist bump. He is aware of it was 4 the second he hit it. Good size ball on off, Rahul punches it by covers for a boundary.



four.1 overs (1 Run)

Size supply on center and off, Dhawan faucets it in direction of third man for one.

Lahiru Kumara replaces Lasith Malinga. Change of ends for the pacer.

three.6 overs (1 Run)

Fuller and on off, Dhawan strokes it all the way down to vast lengthy off and takes one.

three.5 overs (1 Run)

Fired into the pads, that is pushed all the way down to lengthy on for one.

three.four overs (2 Runs)

Good fielding once more! Rahul now brings out the slog sweep however will get a prime edge as he tries to pull it from off. It goes in direction of third man. The fielder from brief third man runs after it, slides and pushes it again in. Saves two for his facet.

Udana has damage himself right here. It is a horrible information for Sri Lanka. He goes off the sphere with some help from the physio. By the appears of it, it appears like he will not take the sphere once more.

three.three overs (2 Runs)

Deft! Waits for the ball to come back to him after which guides it previous brief third man. Udana there hares after it after which slides, makes a superb cease. Saves two. He’s in some ache although. Whereas getting up, he twists his hand.

three.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Pretty shot! Sensible placement! That is angled into the batter, additionally it’s an off spinner bowling so you’d count on the ball to show in. Rahul stays leg facet and manages to drive it by additional cowl for a boundary.



three.1 overs (1 Run)

Fuller and on off, that is eased all the way down to lengthy off for one.

Dhananjaya de Silva is on now!

2.6 overs (2 Runs)

One other one on the pads, Rahul whips it by mid-wicket and will get a brace.

2.5 overs (1 Run)

Good size supply round off, Dhawan comes down the observe and punches it in direction of cover-point and will get a single. Good shot this from Dhawan. A assured wanting stroke.

2.four overs (1 Run)

Good size supply on off, KL pushes it to level for a single.

2.three overs (zero Run)

Size ball on off, Rahul appears to flick however will get a forefront in direction of cowl.

2.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Wonderful effort from Avishka however his foot touches the ropes because the ball touches his hand. One other full ball on off, Rahul drives it by covers as soon as once more. Avishka provides it a chase and tries to tug it again earlier than the ropes however his toes are available contact with the rope as he tries to tug again the ball. They examine the replays and it has been signaled as a boundary.



2.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Beautiful Rahul cowl drive on present now! Barely overpitched on off, Rahul will get on his entrance foot and drives it proper off the meat of the bat by covers for a boundary.



1.6 overs (1 Run)

Size supply round off, Rahul runs it down to 3rd man for a single to maintain the strike.

1.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Full on off, Rahul whips it however it goes off the interior half of his bat however he has managed to hit it nicely sufficient to ship it to the mid-wicket fence.



1.four overs (zero Run)

1.three overs (1 Run)

Full on center and off, Dhawan appears to drive however it goes off the outer half of his bat in direction of third man for a single.

1.2 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball angling in to the batsman. Rahul tucks it to the leg facet and will get to the opposite finish.

1.1 overs (1 Run)

Lahiru begins with a full size supply on center, Dhawan drives it behind sq. on the off facet for a single.

Lahiru Kumara to bowl from the opposite finish.

zero.6 over (5 Runs)

FOUR OVERTHROWS! Useless runs! You may’t afford to provide such items with a low whole to defend. Dhawan comes down the observe however Malinga bowls one other very full inswinging supply on center, it’s jammed out in direction of mid off and the batters take off. The fielder there picks the ball up and has a useless shy on the bowler’s finish however misses. Nobody backing up and it goes to the sq. leg fence. The final ball spoils the over utterly. eight from it in the long run.

zero.5 over (zero Run)

Yet another yorker however as soon as once more it’s a little too leg facet. Dhawan appears to jam it out however will get hit on the boot first after which it hits the bat.

zero.four over (2 Runs)

Nicely performed! Takes a couple of steps down the observe and Malinga bowls a slower one. Dhawan adjusts and guides it previous the diving level fielder for 2.

zero.three over (zero Run)

An inswinging yorker this time and on center, Dhawan jams it out in direction of mid off.

zero.2 over (zero Run)

Good supply! Full and tailing again in. It’s a little too straight. Dhawan squeezes it out in direction of mid on.

zero.1 over (1 Run)

Shorter and outdoors off, that is guided down to 3rd man for one. India are underway straightaway!

We’re again for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are out within the center. Lasith Malinga has the brand new ball in his hand. Right here we go…