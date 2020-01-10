India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted crew of specialists deliver you reside rating, reside cricket rating, reside match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 15.5 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a goal of 202, are 123. The reside updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard can be obtainable. It’s the excellent platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Hold a monitor in your favorite batsmen and bowlers via India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 in the present day match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka reside rating, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Observe the joy of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you possibly can comply with reside match updates and reside cricket rating via our platform.

One of many stars with the bat for India tonight, Manish Pandey, is caught down for a fast chat with Sanjay Manjerekar. Manish Pandey says a comeback was at all times on the again of his head, he acquired an opportunity in the present day and he’s glad he might forge a superb stand with Shardul and he would proceed to push arduous and put in efforts. States that he has been batting properly within the home circuit and that’s what was behind his head and he needed to ship in the present day and he did so. Ends by saying he retains engaged on his abilities and on totally different photographs and such conditions does arrive the place you will have to execute these abilities.

Earlier within the night, after being put into bat, India posted an enormous whole of 201 which was too sizzling to deal with for the vacationers. Fifties from Dhawan and Rahul together with cameos from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur noticed the hosts attain this large whole. Solely Lakshan Sandakan had one thing to smile about as he picked up three/35 from his four.

India have been commendable with the ball. They repeated their tremendous displaying with the bat, with the ball as properly. The tempo trio of Navdeep, Shardul and Bumrah was too sizzling to deal with for the vacationers. The trio picked up three, 2 and 1 wicket respectively. Sundar and Chahal had a tricky day however the former did handle to get two wickets and should see this as a one-off. All-in-all it was an excellent effort from the bowlers.

If the match in Indore was one-sided then we do not know what to name this one. It has been a no-show from Sri Lanka. They’ve had a torrid time in India and they’d look to overlook this tour and recreation as rapidly as doable. Chasing an enormous goal of 202, one wants contribution from majority of the batters however solely two gamers acquired into double figures and that claims sufficient in regards to the chase. Nothing a lot to speak about, the one constructive for the Lankan Lions was Angelo Mathews’ strong batting on his comeback and a fifty from Dhananjaya de Silva. No different batter managed to even rating 10 runs.

15.5 overs (zero Run)

OUT! Saini picks the final wicket! INDIA WIN THE GAME AND THE SERIES! A brief one and on center, Malinga seems to flat-bat it over mid off however fails to get any timing on it. It lobs in direction of mid off the place Kohli takes it. THE HOSTS WIN BY 78 RUNS!



15.four overs (1 Run)

A full toss round off, Kumara opens the face of the bat and guides it down to 3rd man for one.

The final man in is Lahiru Kumara!

15.three overs (zero Run)

OUT! TAKEN! Saini will get one other and the final acknowledged batter is out of right here. Shorter and out of doors off, Dhananjaya seems to chop however finally ends up hitting it uppishly in direction of third man the place Bumrah takes a easy catch.



15.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva shuffles proper throughout and Saini bowls it full. He flicks it via sq. leg and luggage a boundary.



15.1 overs (zero Run)

On the shorter aspect and round off, Dhananjaya pulls however to the fielder at mid-wicket.

