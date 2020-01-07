India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted crew of consultants convey you reside rating, reside cricket rating, reside match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 20.Zero overs, Sri Lanka are 142/9. The reside updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard can also be accessible. It’s the excellent platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Maintain a monitor in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by way of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 right now match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka reside rating, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Observe the joy of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you possibly can comply with reside match updates and reside cricket rating by way of our platform.

So 143 is the goal for India to get on a wicket that has seemed good for batting. Sri Lanka should bowl out of their pores and skin if they’re to upset the Indians. What do we’ve got in retailer for the ultimate innings? Be a part of us after the break to search out out however earlier than that one of many star performers with the ball, Shardul Thakur is caught down for a fast chat.

It was a sorry exhibiting from the Sri Lankan batters. They began off effectively with Avishka Fernando beginning on the attacking observe. Solely him and Kusal Perera confirmed some combat with the willow. Dhananjaya de Silva in the direction of the top tried to offer the much-needed impetus but it surely was too late and he couldn’t final lengthy. The one optimistic for the guests is that the hat-trick of boundaries in the direction of then finish and so they may really feel they’ve some momentum with them.

What a superb bowling efficiency by India. In a pitch which has at all times been a paradise for batting, they’ve confirmed their class in bowling and proved why the Indian bowling line-up is so talked about. They have been glorious with their strains and lengths. They didn’t simply saved runs however managed to choose wickets at common intervals. All of the bowlers have been good with the white leather-based in hand. Shardul Thakur was economical and picked up Three wickets. Saini and Kuldeep had two apiece. Although the latter was costly, he chipped in with wickets. The returning Bumrah and Washington Sundar had one wicket every. All-in-all it was an excellent bowling present put up by the hosts.

19.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Oh sure, he does! That is inferior to the final two however Sri Lanka will not care. It’s off the highest edge. Bumrah modifications his size and bangs it quick. Malinga seems to drag however will get a prime edge which matches over the keeper and right down to the third man fence. 12 from the ultimate over, these choices to not run a single pays off. SRI LANKA END WITH 142/9!



19.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Two-in-two! That is even higher than the final boundary. It’s a seam-up supply, full and on off. Hasaranga lotions it by way of covers and it races to the fence. Can he make it three in three?



19.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Will get one away lastly! Intelligent placement! It’s shorter and outdoors off, it’s a slower ball. Hasaranga waits for it after which guides it previous backward level for a boundary. Want a pair extra right here.



19.Three overs (Zero Run)

Another dot! Very full and on off, Hasaranga hits it straight to covers. He opts to not run once more.

19.2 overs (Zero Run)

On the shorter aspect and on center, the batter seems to drag however mistimes it again to the bowler.

19.1 overs (Zero Run)

On the fuller aspect, that is hit to covers.

Lahiru Kumara walks out at quantity 11!

18.6 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Quantity 9 goes down! Third wicket within the over for Thakur! Malinga makes room and Shardul bowls it quick and on Lasith’s physique. Malinga seems to drag however is cramped for room. He finally ends up miscuing it in the direction of sq. leg the place Yadav makes no mistake. What an excellent penultimate over, Three runs and a wicket.



Lasith Malinga is the brand new man in.

18.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! TAKEN! Quantity eight goes down! Udana was carried out in utterly by the slowness of the supply. It’s a knuckle supply and it’s exterior off. Fuller in size. Udana seems to go inside out however is manner too early within the shot. It goes off the toe-end in the direction of cowl the place Saini takes it. Sri Lanka are at risk of not taking part in their 20 overs right here.



18.four overs (1 Run)

On the fuller aspect once more, troublesome to get beneath these. It’s hit in the direction of mid off for one. Singles are one thing India will not thoughts.

18.Three overs (1 Run)

On off, that is pushed in the direction of cowl for one.

Isuru Udana walks out to bat. He can hit the lengthy ball, can he do it once more? His aspect desperately want some runs and momentum heading into the break.

18.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! One other one bites the mud! The final acknowledged batter is out of right here. Now even 145 seems farfetched. It’s a cross-seam supply, fuller in size and on off. Dhananjaya seems to chip it over the mid off fielder however doesn’t get sufficient energy behind it. It finally ends up being a simple catch for Dube at mid off. First wicket for Shardul Thakur.



18.1 overs (1 Run)

On center, that is labored by way of mid-wicket for a single.

Shardul Thakur to bowl the penultimate over. Three-Zero-20-Zero, his numbers to date.

17.6 overs (1 Run)

The googly exterior off, Hasaranga guides it down to 3rd man. He takes one and needs a second however is shipped again.

17.5 overs (1 Run)

Now neatly works it by way of mid-wicket for one.

17.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Highly effective shot! It’s floated up on center, Dhananjaya de Silva smashes it again over the bowler and baggage a boundary. A welcome boundary this for the guests.



17.Three overs (2 Runs)

The batsman has punched that ball by way of the offside. Two runs added to the overall.

17.2 overs (1 Run)

DROPPED! A pointy probability that! Virat Kohli the perpetrator. That is tossed up exterior off, Hasaranga goes after it. The ball flies off the surface edge to the left of Kohli who dives with one hand stretched out however fails to hold on. It goes behind for a single.

17.1 overs (1 Run)

On center, it’s chipped in the direction of lengthy on for a single.

Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to bat now.

16.6 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Bowled! The Bumrah particular delivers the tasty deal with for Virat Kohli and India as soon as once more. Who would imagine that this man was out with an damage for moths? He seems like he by no means left. Bumrah comes steaming in and bowls a slower supply on center. Shanaka makes room and appears to hit it on the off aspect however he misses it utterly. The ball clips the highest of center and Bumrah will get his first wicket of the sport.



16.5 overs (1 Run)

Size supply exterior off, Dhananjaya runs it down to 3rd man and will get to the opposite finish. Sri Lanka are blissful to see off Bumrah however they haven’t managed to attain a lot from the opposite bowlers as effectively.

16.four overs (1 Run)

Good size supply which is available in with the angle. Shanaka glances it by way of mid-wicket for one. Good over to date, simply Three off it.

16.Three overs (1 Run)

Quick ball round off, Dhananjaya half commits into the pull and in some way manages to hit in the direction of effective leg for one.

16.2 overs (Zero Run)

Full on center and leg, de Silva faucets it to the leg aspect.

16.1 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Shanaka glances it to the on aspect and will get one.

Bumrah is again for an additional burst.

15.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Googly and it goes for 4. It’s quick round off, Dhananjaya cuts it in opposition to the spin by way of level. Dhawan runs from sweeper cowl and places in a dive however fails to cease it cleanly.



15.5 overs (2 Runs)

Flighted on off, Dhananjaya sweeps it between mid-wicket and sq. leg and will get a pair.

15.four overs (1 Run)

Tossed up on off, Shanaka drives it to the appropriate of canopy. Kohli runs to that aspect and tries to cease it with a dive however he fails to take action permitting them to take one.

15.Three overs (1 Run)

Tossed up on off, de Silva flicks it by way of mid-wicket and appears for 2 however Saini will get to the ball shortly and restricts them to at least one.

15.2 overs (Zero Run)

Flighted on off, Dhananjaya pushes it to cowl.

15.1 overs (1 Run)

Kuldeep bowls it quick and spinning in. Shanka whips it to lengthy on and will get to the opposite finish.

Match Reviews