India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

four.6 overs (zero Run)

Slower supply exterior off, Sharma makes an attempt to defend it however takes the skin edge again to the keeper. Hope dives ahead however the ball falls brief.

four.5 overs (zero Run)

Sharma solidly defends this good size ball again to the bowler.

four.four overs (zero Run)

BEATEN! Properly bowled! Sheldon bowls a great size exterior off, Sharma seems to be to defend it however the ball whizzes previous the skin edge.

four.three overs (1 Run)

On a size on center, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.

four.2 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Rahul punches it to cowl and calls a loud no.

four.1 overs (zero Run)

Size supply on off, Rahul will get behind the road and blocks it.

three.6 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Rohit defends it again to the bowler. 10 off the over. Good one for India.

three.5 overs (zero Run)

Dot, six, dot, 4. So what comes subsequent? One other dot. He’s toying with the West Indies gamers right here as as soon as once more he doesn’t disturb this size ball exterior off.

three.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! The sound that made off the bat was sufficient to inform you how completely he hit it. Good size ball exterior off, Rohit punches it like a Mohammad Ali punch via covers for a boundary. If he was hitting somebody in a boxing match that may be a KO.



three.three overs (zero Run)

Now reveals sensibility and leaves this ball exterior off alone.

three.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Do not even trouble trying that has gone means over the fence. Rohit strikes away from the stump and pulls this size ball means over the cow nook fence for a biggie. That may be a crowd catch.



three.1 overs (zero Run)

On a size exterior off, Rohit is in no hurry and he presents a great go away.

2.6 overs (zero Run)

On the pads, Rahul glances it to the person on the on facet.

2.5 overs (2 Runs)

Size ball on off, Rahul strokes it via backward level and will get a pair as Hetmyer from third man cleans it up.

2.four overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on off, it shapes away a bit. Rohit seems to be to defend however the ball goes off the outer half of his bat and it goes in direction of third man for a single. Rohit equals Jayasuriya’s report for many runs in a calendar yr in worldwide cricket.

2.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Glorious use of the ft. Rohit comes down the monitor and takes this ball on the up. It’s away from him however he retains his steadiness and slashes it via covers for a boundary.



2.2 overs (zero Run)

Now calmly lets this size ball exterior off to hold to the keeper.

2.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Rohit is off the mark with a boundary identical to his associate. A low full toss on off, Rohit reveals nice wrist work and flicks it proper between mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary.



1.6 overs (zero Run)

On off, Rahul blocks it to get via the over. Good comeback from Holder after a poor ball first up.

1.5 overs (zero Run)

Good size supply round center and leg. Rahul will get behind the road of the ball and blocks it.

1.four overs (zero Run)

Across the pads, Rahul glances it to the on facet.

1.three overs (zero Run)

For those who may make out how assured a batter is then a great strong protection reveals it and this one reveals that Rahul is in good kind. Fuller round off, KL defends it off the entrance foot from proper of the center of his bat and shouts a loud no.

1.2 overs (zero Run)

A lot better from Cottrell. Good size ball round off, Rahul defends it with a straight bat off his again foot.

1.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Rahul is off the mark and so are India. Poor ball from Holder to start. It’s a hit-me ball from Jason. It’s on the pads, Rahul is in good contact and he says thanks very a lot as he elegantly flicks it over sq. leg for a boundary.



Jason Holder will bowl from the opposite finish with the second new ball.

zero.6 over (zero Run)

Good, strong begin from Cottrell. He begins with a maiden. Again of a size on off, Rohit defends it to get via the primary.

zero.5 over (zero Run)

Superb shot however straight to the fielder. Full round off, Rohit drives it proper off the meat however straight to Pollard at cowl.

zero.four over (zero Run)

Size ball exterior off, Rohit lets it carry to the keeper. No swing for Cottrell to date.

zero.three over (zero Run)

Full on off, Rohit pushes it again to the left of Cottrell. Rahul was out however as he sees the ball has come straight again, he dives again in.

zero.2 over (zero Run)

Cottrell goes full now and asks Rohit to go for a drive. He goes half heartedly at it however misses.

zero.1 over (zero Run)

Cottrell begins with a great size ball on off, Rohit defends it to level for nothing.

The run chase is all set to start! India want 316 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stroll out to the center together with the West Indian gamers. Sheldon Cottrell will open the bowling for the guests.