India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

14.6 overs (zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! That goes means excessive up within the air and it’s taken brilliantly from Saini. These kind of catches are usually not simple to take and Navdeep has achieved extraordinarily properly to take that. Jadeja bowls a flighted ball on off, Lewis appears to slog it away for a most however doesn’t time it properly and flies means up. Navdeep Saini settles beneath it at lengthy on and pouches it properly. Lewis performed 4 dot balls earlier than and that should have pressurized him to go for that shot.



14.5 overs (zero Run)

Crazy ball on off, Lewis defends it to level.

14.four overs (zero Run)

On off, pushed to cowl.

14.three overs (zero Run)

Faster one on center, Lewis pushes it again to the bowler.

14.2 overs (zero Run)

Flat one outdoors off, Lewis pushes it to cowl for nothing.

14.1 overs (1 Run)

Begins with a floated ball on center, Hope flicks it to sq. leg and takes a single. 3000 ODI runs for Shai Hope.

Spin from the opposite finish as properly. Rvaindra Jadeja is ready to function now. Historical past says this over is getting achieved fairly shortly.

13.6 overs (zero Run)

Floated on center, Lewis defends it again to the bowler.

13.5 overs (zero Run)

Flatter on off, Lewis blocks it out.

13.four overs (zero Run)

Properly bowled! A flawed’un from Kuldeep on off, Lewis picks it up late however nonetheless manages to defend it out onto the pitch.

13.three overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball on center, Hope pushes it previous Kuldeep to lengthy on for a single.

13.2 overs (zero Run)

On center, Hope defends it again to the bowler.

13.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That’s some timing! A half-volley outdoors off, Hope will get to the pitch of the ball and hammers the drive by mid off for a boundary.



12.6 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball outdoors off, Hope punches it to deep level for a single.

12.5 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size ball on center, Lewis tucks it to backward sq. leg for a single. 50-run stand is up between the 2 openers. Wonderful begin for the guests. It is a gradual begin however will be made up afterward.

12.four overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Lewis blocks it again to Saini.

12.three overs (zero Run)

Quick ball round center, Lewis geese beneath it.

12.2 overs (zero Run)

Quick ball at 137.7 kph. It doesn’t bounce as a lot as anticipated, Lewis appears to tug it however will get hit on the pads. No hurt achieved.

12.1 overs (zero Run)

Good size on center, Lewis defends it out.

11.6 overs (1 Run)

Floated ball on off, Lewis defends it to cowl for nothing.

11.5 overs (1 Run)

Tossed up ball on off, Hope comes ahead and drives it to lengthy on for a single.

11.four overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply outdoors off, Lewis stands tall and punches it to lengthy off for a single.

11.three overs (1 Run)

Flighted ball outdoors off, Hope comes down the observe and drives it to lengthy off for a single.

11.2 overs (zero Run)

Crazy ball on center, Hope defends it to the leg aspect.

11.1 overs (zero Run)

Floated ball on center, Hope defends it again to the bowler.

Time for the spinner to take cost. Kuldeep Yadav is on now. The hat-trick man from the final sport. He’s only a wicket away from changing into the joint quickest Indian to take 100 ODI wickets.

10.6 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball outdoors off, Lewis leaves it alone.

10.5 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on center, Lewis pushes it to mid on.

10.four overs (zero Run)

BEATEN! Free shot from Evin Lewis! Quick ball outdoors off, Lewis appears to chop it however fails to get any bat on it.

10.three overs (zero Run)

Bouncer bowled round center and leg, Lewis geese beneath it.

10.2 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Hope works it to the leg aspect and takes a single. The fielder has a shy on the bowler’s finish however misses. Wouldn’t have mattered as Hope was properly in.

10.1 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on center, Hope works it to the leg aspect.

