India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Observe the India vs West Indies 2019/20 dwell cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 15.1 overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 93/zero. Get dwell rating, ball by ball commentary and rather more. Hold observe of India vs West Indies 2019/20 at the moment match between India and West Indies. Every little thing associated to India and West Indies match shall be out there on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs West Indies dwell rating. Do examine for India vs West Indies scorecard. You may get scorecard updates, match associated info. Get fast dwell updates with advertisements, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for dwell cricket rating.

14.6 overs (1 Run)

Tosses this one up on center, Rohit pushes it to lengthy on and retains strike for the subsequent over.

14.5 overs (zero Run)

Crazy ball on center, Rohit seems to defend it but it surely goes off the within edge to the leg aspect.

14.four overs (1 Run)

Tossed up on off, Rahul leans ahead and pushes it to deep cowl for one more run.

14.three overs (1 Run)

Flighted supply on center, pushed to lengthy on for a single.

14.2 overs (zero Run)

Crazy ball on center, Rohit defends it again to the bowler.

14.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Stunning shot! Very hardly ever you see Sharma enjoying the sweep shot. Pierre bowls a full supply on the pads, Rohit sweeps it to high-quality leg for a boundary.



13.6 overs (zero Run)

Floated ball on center, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.

13.5 overs (zero Run)

Outdoors off, punched off the again foot to the off aspect.

13.four overs (zero Run)

OHH! Chase bowls a flat one outisde off, Rahul seems to punch it off the again foot however will get an inside edge which fits in direction of sq. leg. No run.

13.three overs (1 Run)

Floated ball on center and leg, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.

13.2 overs (zero Run)

Flatter supply on center, Sharma defends it again to the bowler.

13.1 overs (1 Run)

Tossed up ball on center, Rahul pushes this right down to lengthy on and takes a single.

12.6 overs (1 Run)

On off, pushed to lengthy off and Rahul will preserve strike for the subsequent over.

12.5 overs (1 Run)

Floated supply on the pads, Rohit tucks it to sq. leg and picks up a single.

12.four overs (1 Run)

Fullish ball on off, Rahul drives it to lengthy off for a single.

12.three overs (zero Run)

Flighted ball on center, Rahul defends it again to the bowler.

12.2 overs (1 Run)

Floats one one on center, Rohit milks it to lengthy on and will get to the opposite finish.

12.1 overs (1 Run)

Khary begins with a shorter ball round off, Rahul punches it via covers for one.

Khary Pierre is on as properly.

11.6 overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on center, Rahul punches it off the again foot to lengthy on for a single.

11.5 overs (1 Run)

Fullish supply on off, Sharma drives it to lengthy off and takes a single.

11.four overs (1 Run)

On center, Rahul flicks this to mid-wicket for a single.

11.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Poor bowling this from Chase! Shorter supply outdoors off, Rahul cuts it via the purpose area for a boundary.



11.2 overs (1 Run)

Performed via mid-wicket by the batsman. They decide up a single.

11.1 overs (zero Run)

STUMPING MISSED! It regarded shut however Hope has made a large number of it. Flighted ball outdoors off, Rohit leans ahead to drive however misses it. Shai fails to gather it cleanly and it rolls to the leg aspect. Replays present that Rohit had his leg up within the air. A golden alternative to get again within the recreation goes abegging.

Time for some spin. Roston Chase is on now.

10.6 overs (2 Runs)

LEG BYES!Good size ball on center and leg, Rahul makes an attempt to flick it but it surely goes off the pads to the leg aspect. Two leg byes taken.

10.5 overs (1 Run)

On center, Sharma flicks it to deep sq. leg for a single.

10.four overs (1 Run)

Again of a size ball outdoors off, Rahul pushes it to level for a single.

10.three overs (zero Run)

BOUNCER! It’s bowled round off stump, Rahul sways away from it.

10.2 overs (2 Runs)

MISFIELD! Good size ball on center, Rahul tucks it to backward sq. leg the place Alzarri Joseph comes throughout however lets the ball via. The ball doesn’t go for the boundary because it hits the legs. He cleans it up however by that point, the batters take a pair.

10.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Terrific! Luxurious! A half-volley from Paul on off, Rahul leans ahead and thrashes the drive via mid off for a boundary.



Match Experiences