India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

24.6 overs (1 Run)

On center, Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

24.5 overs (1 Run)

Brief ball outdoors off, Chase punches it to the off aspect for a single.

24.four overs (1 Run)

The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They choose up a single.

24.three overs (zero Run)

OHH! Was that one other dropped catch?

24.2 overs (2 Runs)

DROPPED! One other one dropped by Pant! This one was a tricky probability although! Crazy supply down the leg aspect, Hetmyer seems to flick it however simply kisses the bat in the direction of tremendous leg. Pant strikes to proper however fails to carry on to it. A troublesome probability however it can go down nonetheless.

24.1 overs (zero Run)

Flatter supply on off, Hetmyer punches it to lengthy off.

23.6 overs (1 Run)

MISFIELD! Shorter in size outdoors off, Hetmyuer punches it to level the place Navdeep Saini lets the ball by way of. The batters handle to pinch a single.

23.5 overs (zero Run)

Brief ball outdoors off, Hetmyer punches it off the again foot.

23.four overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on center, Chase pushes it to lengthy on for a single.

23.three overs (zero Run)

Floated ball on off, Roston blocks it to level.

23.2 overs (zero Run)

On center, blocked out by Chase again to the bowler.

23.1 overs (zero Run)

Flighted ball on center, Chase pushes it to level.

Kuldeep Yadav is again on.

22.6 overs (1 Run)

The batsman rocks onto the again foot and punches the ball. One run added to the whole.

22.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Stunning shot! Flatter supply on center, Chase camps on his again foot and punches it in the direction of deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Shardul Thakur comes throughout from lengthy off however is unable to succeed in it. First one for him on this innings.



22.four overs (zero Run)

Full supply outdoors off, Chase pushes it to level.

22.three overs (2 Runs)

Floated ball on center, Roston works it to deep sq. leg and picks up a pair. The fielder comes after it and throws it to the keeper however Chase was in.

22.2 overs (1 Run)

Crazy supply on center, Hetmyer works it to deep sq. leg for a single.

22.1 overs (zero Run)

Flat one outdoors off, Hetmyer pushes it to cowl.

21.6 overs (2 Runs)

Brief ball on center, Chase pulls it in the direction of deep mid-wicket and takes a pair earlier than the fielder can come throughout and clear it up.

21.5 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on center, Chase defends it out.

21.four overs (zero Run)

Glorious bowling from Shami! A brief one round off, Chase hops to defend, drops his wrist ultimately. The ball goes onto hit the physique of Chase. No hurt achieved.

21.three overs (zero Run)

On center, pushed again to the bowler off the entrance foot.

21.2 overs (1 Run)

Brief ball outdoors off, Hetmyer punches it off the again foot to deep cowl for a single.

21.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball outdoors off, Chase drives it to sweeper cowl and will get to the opposite finish.

20.6 overs (2 Runs)

Flighted on off, Shimron flicks it by way of mid-wicket and will get a brace to finish the over.

20.5 overs (zero Run)

Brief and delivering to the southpaw. Hetmyer punches it to the left of the bowler. Jaddu will get down and saves runs for his aspect.

20.four overs (2 Runs)

Provides this one air on center, Hetmyer flicks it behind sq. on the leg aspect and will get a pair.

20.three overs (1 Run)

Floated on off, Chase glances it in the direction of mid-wicket and will get to the opposite finish.

20.2 overs (zero Run)

Tossed up on center, Chase faucets it again to the bowler.

20.1 overs (zero Run)

Flatter on center, Chase defends it.

