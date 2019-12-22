India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted group of specialists carry you reside rating, reside cricket rating, reside match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 30.Three overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 169/2. The reside updates of India vs West Indies scorecard can be accessible. It’s the good platform to observe your favorite groups in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Hold a monitor in your favorite batsmen and bowlers via India vs West Indies 2019/20 in the present day match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies reside rating, India vs West Indies scorecard. Comply with the thrill of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you may observe reside match updates and reside cricket rating via our platform.

29.6 overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size ball on center, Iyer defends it again to the bowler.

Shreyas Iyer joins his skipper out within the center.

29.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul goes after taking part in one other terrific innings! Had an excellent probability to attain back-to-back tons however he misses out. Joseph bowls a wanting a size ball on center and leg, Rahul seems to tug it however it hits the gloves and goes up within the air. Shai Hope settles himself beneath it close to quick advantageous leg and takes a easy catch.



29.four overs (Zero Run)

BOUNCER! It’s bowled exterior off, Rahul lets it go to the keeper.

29.Three overs (1 Run)

Quick ball on center, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.

29.2 overs (1 Run)

On a size on off, Rahul guides it to the left of the purpose fielder and calls Kohli for a single.

29.1 overs (Zero Run)

Wanting a size supply on off, Rahul stands tall and defends it to cowl.

28.6 overs (1 Run)

The batsman has pushed it straight down the bottom. The batsmen have run via for a single.

28.5 overs (1 Run)

Kohli whips this full supply on center to lengthy on for a single.

28.four overs (Zero Run)

Crazy ball on off, Kohli defends it out.

28.Three overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply exterior off, Kohli pushes it to cowl.

28.2 overs (2 Runs)

Shorter supply exterior off, Kohli punches it off the again foot to deep cowl. The fielder comes throughout and cleans up. The batters take two.

28.1 overs (Zero Run)

Begins with a full supply on center, Kohli seems to flick it however it goes off the vanguard again to the bowler.

Roston Chase is again into the assault. 2-Zero-10-Zero, his figures to date.

27.6 overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size ball on off, Rahul cuts it to level.

27.5 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! What a shot from Rahul! That is wonderful batting from Rahul. Full supply on center, Rahul fantastically flicks it uppishly over the deep mid-wicket fence for a most. Most likely the shot of the match.



27.four overs (1 Run)

Good size ball exterior off, Kohli guides it to 3rd man for a single.

27.Three overs (1 Run)

Fullish supply exterior off, Rahul drives it to deep cowl for a single.

27.2 overs (Zero Run)

On a size on center, Rahul tucks it to mid-wicket.

27.1 overs (1 Run)

Begins with a brief ball on center, Kohli pulls it in entrance of sq. for a single.

Alzarri Joseph is again on. Three-Zero-14-Zero, his numbers to date.

26.6 overs (1 Run)

Exterior off, guided to 3rd man for one more single.

26.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Slapped! It’s pretty to see when Kohli performs these sort of pictures! Wanting a size exterior off, Virat hops and thrashes it via the covers for a boundary. 150 up for India.



26.four overs (1 Run)

On a size on off, Rahul seems to flick it however will get an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to level and the batters take a single.

26.Three overs (1 Run)

Wanting a size ball exterior off, Kohli guides it to 3rd man for a single.

26.2 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on off, Kohli drives however finds the duvet fielder.

26.1 overs (Zero Run)

OHH! Wanting a size ball exterior off, Kohli seems to tug it however misses it.

25.6 overs (1 Run)

Quick supply on center, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and can maintain the strike for the following over.

25.5 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Rahul performs it to mid on and calls Kohli for a fast single.

25.four overs (Zero Run)

Wanting a size exterior off, Rahul pushes it to level.

25.Three overs (1 Run)

Again of a size supply exterior off, Kohli punches it to deep cowl and crosses over for one more single.

25.2 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off for nothing.

25.1 overs (1 Run)

Quick ball on center, Rahul rocks on his again foot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

Match Studies