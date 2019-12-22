India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted group of specialists carry you reside rating, stay cricket rating, stay match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 35.2 overs, West Indies are 162/four. The stay updates of India vs West Indies scorecard can be obtainable. It’s the excellent platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Preserve a monitor in your favorite batsmen and bowlers via India vs West Indies 2019/20 at present match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies stay rating, India vs West Indies scorecard. Comply with the joy of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you may comply with stay match updates and stay cricket rating via our platform.

34.6 overs (Zero Run)

Shorter supply exterior off, Pooran punches it to cowl. He finishes with 10-Zero-54-1.

34.5 overs (1 Run)

The batsman has performed it to the purpose area. The batsmen have run via for a single.

34.four overs (1 Run)

On center, flicked to the leg aspect for a single.

34.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Properly performed! Jadeja goes brief and outdoors off, Pooaran strikes contained in the crease and cuts it to the backward level area for a boundary.



34.2 overs (1 Run)

Lastly will get off the mark does Pollard. 7 balls it took. Crazy supply on off, Pollard lunges ahead and defends it to cover-point for a single.

34.1 overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on center, Pooran works it to sq. leg for a single.

33.6 overs (Zero Run)

Quick ball exterior off. Pollard sways away from it. 6 balls performed and Pollard is but to get off the mark.

33.5 overs (Zero Run)

A extremely low full toss on off. Troublesome to hit that. Pollard performs it in direction of mid on

33.four overs (1 Run)

Bouncer on off. Pooran eases his pull in direction of deep sq. leg and will get to the opposite finish.

33.three overs (Zero Run)

Size supply round off, Pooran defends it in direction of cowl.

Pollard is harm and he’s down with the physio out to have a test on him.

33.2 overs (1 Run)

NOT OUT! The influence is exterior off and India lose their sole overview. Poor overview this from Virat Kohli. An actual toe crusher yorker exterior off. Pollard appears to dig it out however the ball hits his toe and goes behind. There’s a enormous attraction however the umpire doesn’t agree. The batsmen in the meantime take a run. Kohli, Saini and Pant collect and talk about to go for the overview or not. Kohli alerts the ‘T’. Replay rolls in and the Ball Tracker exhibits that the ball hit him exterior the road of off stump.

LBW attraction taken upstairs. An actual toe crusher however the influence appears to be a problem. It’s certainly a problem because the Ball Tracker confirms it. India lose their sole overview.

33.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball round off, Pooran performs it via level for one.

32.6 overs (1 Run)

Floated ball on center, Pooran works it to the mid-wicket area for a single. Jadeja hares after it and gather is.

32.5 overs (Zero Run)

Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.

32.four overs (Zero Run)

Uppish however secure, Quick ball exterior off, Pooran punches it however it’s uppish. Fortunately, the purpose fielder collects it on the bounce.

32.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! No person strikes! Flighted supply on center, Pooran performs the reverse sweep via the covers for a boundary. No person on the off aspect moved and it races away to the fence.



32.2 overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply on center, Pooran works it to mid-wicket.

32.1 overs (Zero Run)

On center, Pooran performs it again to the bowler.

31.6 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on center, Pollard works it to sq. leg for nothing.

31.6 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Terrific take from Pant! Saini bowls a bouncer method over Pollard who lets it go. Pant jumps up and saves a sure boundary.

31.5 overs (Zero Run)

BOUNCER! It’s bowled round off, Pollard sways away from it.

31.four overs (Zero Run)

Full toss on center and leg, Pollard appears to flick it however misses it to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the leg aspect.

The skipper, Kieron Pollard comes out to bat. He might want to play a captain’s knock right here for his aspect.

Drinks Break! Indians are clearly on prime right here. They’ve picked wickets and in addition jammed the run move. West Indies have to discover a method and put their foot on the gasoline however with two new man in that’s not going to be straightforward.

31.three overs (Zero Run)

BOWLED! TIMBER! What a supply from Navdeep Saini. It’s his ODI debut and he’s undoubtedly not displaying any nerves. This ball definitely exhibits that. Yorker round center, Chase appears to dig it out however ball sneaks underneath his bat and hits the off stump. Sensible stuff from Saini. Chase had simply began to get going and wanted to proceed on for his aspect however has to make the lengthy stroll again to the pavilion.



31.2 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Pooran tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.

31.1 overs (Zero Run)

BEATEN! In need of a size supply exterior off, Pooran appears to chop it however misses the ball fully.

30.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Some innovation proven by Chase! Flighted ball on center, Chase bends and performs the paddle scoop over the keeper’s head and into the positive leg fence for a boundary.



30.5 overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball on center, Nicholas pushes it to lengthy off for a single.

30.four overs (Zero Run)

Flatter supply exterior off, Pooran punches it to level.

30.three overs (Zero Run)

Floated ball on center, Pooran works it to the leg aspect.

30.2 overs (Zero Run)

Crazy on center, Pooran defends it again.

30.1 overs (1 Run)

Flatter supply on center, Chase flicks it extensive of lengthy on for a single.

