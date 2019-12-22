India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted crew of specialists carry you reside rating, dwell cricket rating, dwell match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 40.1 overs, India, chasing a goal of 316, are 243/5. The dwell updates of India vs West Indies scorecard can be accessible. It’s the excellent platform to comply with your favorite groups in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Preserve a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by India vs West Indies 2019/20 as we speak match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies dwell rating, India vs West Indies scorecard. Comply with the thrill of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you possibly can comply with dwell match updates and dwell cricket rating by our platform.

39.6 overs (1 Run)

Exterior off, Kohli pushes it to 3rd man for an additional single.

39.5 overs (1 Run)

Again of a size ball on center, Jadeja works it to the deep sq. leg area for a single.

39.four overs (1 Run)

Good size on center, Kohli tucks it to deep sq. leg for a single.

39.three overs (1 Run)

Again of a size ball outdoors off, Jadeja guides this by level and takes a single.

39.2 overs (1 Run)

On a size outdoors off, Kohli guides it to 3rd man and picks up a single.

39.1 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Kohli drives it to cowl for nothing.

38.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Jadeja is off the mark however not in probably the most convincing method. Again of a size ball on the physique, Jadeja seems to be to play it however then decides to go away it. The ball hits the inside half of his bat and goes advantageous down the leg aspect for a boundary.



Ravindra Jadeja is the brand new man in. He must play a supporting function to Kohli. Can he do it?

38.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Bowled! What a supply! Wow! Kedar can do nothing about it. A left arm bowler making the ball come again in to the best hander is all the time troublesome to cope with. Pacy, full and inswinging ball on off and center. Kedar seems to be to play it straight however the ball nips in and goes proper between the hole of bat and pad. It goes onto uproot the center pole. Cottrell brings out his trademark salute and the West Indies gamers are up in pleasure. Virat is there on the different finish, trying helpless and a bit agitated at Kedar however he couldn’t have performed a lot about it. Half the aspect again within the dressing room, India want 88 from 67 balls now



38.four overs (1 Run)

Quick ball, a slower bouncer. Virat pulls it to deep mid-wicket and eases to the opposite finish.

38.three overs (1 Run)

Size ship round off, KJ runs it down to 3rd man for one.

38.2 overs (1 Run)

Follows the boundary with a single right down to cowl.

38.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Yorker gone fallacious and punished properly. Cottell makes an attempt a yorker however misses it and sends a low full toss on the leg aspect. Kohli flicks it with ease for a boundary.



Sheldon Cottrell is again on. 5-1-22-Zero are his figures up to now.

37.6 overs (Zero Run)

Size supply on off, KJ defends it from inside the crease. 11 off the over, a very good one for India. 95 wanted off 72 now.

37.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Oh that’s poor from Holder. He absolutely must be stopping that. West Indies shouldn’t give away such straightforward runs. Good size ball outdoors off, Kedar faucets it to the best of third man. Holder will get there however he’s informal in his method to getting down. He misses it and the ball goes to the fence.



37.four overs (1 Run)

On the physique, VK glances it to the on aspect for one.

37.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Straightforward, simply straightforward for Kohli. You bowl him on the pads and he’ll flick you with out even it. On the pads, Virat glances it over mid-wicket for a boundary.



37.three overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Joseph misses his line and sprays one down the leg aspect. Kohli seems to be to flick however misses and it has been wided.

37.2 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Kedar turns it behind sq. on the leg aspect for one.

37.1 overs (Zero Run)

Full and coming again in. Jadhav seems to be to defend nevertheless it hits his pad off the inside half of his bat. It goes to the off aspect, Kedar seems to be for a single once more however Kohli says no.

Alzarri Joseph is again on.

36.6 overs (Zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Kohli defends this solidly.

36.5 overs (Zero Run)

Full supply on off, Kohli pushes it to covers.

36.four overs (1 Run)

On center, flicked to the leg aspect for a single.

36.three overs (1 Run)

FIFTY! 55th one for him on this format! It has been one other good innings from the skipper. He must proceed if India need to win right here. In need of a size supply on center, Kohli pulls it to deep sq. leg to get to his milestone. Can he get them to a collection victory?



36.2 overs (Zero Run)

The batsman has punched the ball off the again foot.

36.1 overs (2 Runs)

OVERTHROWS! Full supply on off, Kohli drives it to mid off and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy on the bowler’s finish and misses. The ball rolls to deep sq. leg and the batters steal one other run.

35.6 overs (1 Run)

NOT OUT! Jadhav makes it properly in by dragging his bat properly earlier than he reaches the crease. Good working although. Good size ball on off, Kohli guides it to the large of the keeper and takes off for a run. Jadhav obliges and runs. Shai Hope collects it and hits the stumps on the keeper’s finish. The umpire goes as much as the third umpire and the replays present that Jadhav had made his method in.

The umpire has gone upstairs for a run out. Kedar Jadhav is the person in query. It seems to be near the bare eye. Replays present that Jadhav was properly in. Sensible working.

35.5 overs (1 Run)

On a size outdoors off, Jadhav performs it to 3rd man and takes a single.

35.four overs (1 Run)

Good shot however finds the fielder! In need of a size ball on center, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.

35.three overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on center, Jadhav will get off the mark by flicking this one to mid-wicket for a single.

35.2 overs (Zero Run)

Fullish supply on off, Jadhav defends it to mid off.

35.1 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Kohli flicks it to the leg aspect for a single.

