India vs West Indies Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

9.6 overs (zero Run)

On center, blocked out. 59 runs have come from the Powerplay.

9.5 overs (zero Run)

How did that keep low? Quick ball on center which saved very low, Sharma will get his bat down in time and does properly to defend it again to the bowler.

9.four overs (1 Run)

Good size outdoors off, Rahul cuts it in the direction of level the place it ricochets off Pierre’s legs permitting the batters to take a single.

9.three overs (zero Run)

Good size ball outdoors off, Rahul pushes it to level.

9.2 overs (1 Run)

On center, flicked to sq. leg for a single.

9.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Sensible shot from the Hitman. Again of a size supply on off, Sharma rocks on his again foot and cuts it by level for a boundary. The fielder from third man tries to return throughout however fails to get there.



eight.6 overs (1 Run)

Full supply on center, Sharma defends it to the sq. leg area for a single.

eight.5 overs (zero Run)

On off, Sharma defends it again to the bowler.

eight.four overs (zero Run)

Full supply on center, Rohit flicks it to mid-wicket.

eight.three overs (1 Run)

On a size on center, Rahul works it to the leg aspect for a single.

eight.2 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on center and leg, Rahul appears to flick it however misses to get hit on the pads. No attraction although.

What has occurred there? Keemo Paul steams in and delivers the ball, Rahul appears to play however then pulls out. Pollard has a phrase with the umpire as a result of he thinks that Rahul tried to play however the umpire thinks it’s a lifeless ball.

eight.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Poor, poor stuff from Paul! Can’t drift on the pads to any of those batsman. Full supply down the leg aspect, Rahul whips it in the direction of the positive leg fence for a boundary. Identical to the West Indian openers, this Indian pair has additionally stitched a 50-run stand. It has are available in faster time too.



7.6 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball outdoors off, Rahul guides it to 3rd man for a single.

7.5 overs (zero Run)

Full one on center, Rahul performs it again to the bowler.

7.four overs (zero Run)

The batsman defends it from throughout the crease.

7.three overs (zero Run)

BEATEN! Quick ball on off, Rahul appears to play the higher minimize however misses it.

7.2 overs (1 Run)

Sharma flicks this size ball to the leg aspect and picks up a single.

7.1 overs (2 Runs)

Good fielding! Good size ball outdoors off, Rohit launches this over cowl and it appears that it’s going to go for a boundary however Khary Pierre hares after it and makes a very good sliding cease. 2 taken.

Cottrell is again from the opposite finish.

6.6 overs (four Runs)

MISFIELD AND FOUR! That is poor fielding from Chase! Should do loads higher there. One other full on center and leg, Rahul works it properly broad of mid on the place Chase is stationed. He bends however permits the ball to undergo into the fence.



6.5 overs (2 Runs)

Fullish ball on the pads, Rahul works it away properly to the deep mid-wicket area for a pair. The fielder comes throughout and cleans it up.

6.four overs (zero Run)

Full supply on center, Rahul whips it to mid on.

6.three overs (zero Run)

Fullish supply on off, Rahul defends it to cowl.

6.2 overs (1 Run)

Paul bowls a size supply on center, Rohit works it to deep sq. leg and crosses over for a single.

6.1 overs (zero Run)

Good size ball on off, Sharma defends it to level.

Keemo Paul is into the assault.

5.6 overs (zero Run)

On center, defended solidly by Rahul to mid off. 10 runs have come Holder’s third over.

5.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Sensible timing! On a size outdoors off, Rahul punches it by covers and previous the diving Khary Pierre. It races away to the fence.



5.four overs (1 Run)

On center, Sharma works it to sq. leg and takes a single.

5.three overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Can’t bowl that line when the positive leg fielder is up within the circle. Good size on the pads, Sharma simply helps it on is manner in the direction of the deep sq. leg area for a boundary.



5.2 overs (zero Run)

Again of a size ball round off, RS pushes it to cowl.

5.1 overs (1 Run)

EDGED! Holder bowls a size ball on off, Rahul appears to defend it however hits the skin edge and goes in the direction of third man. A single taken.

