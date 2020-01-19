India Wear Black Armbands In 3rd ODI To Pay Tripute To Bapu Nadkarni

The Indian group on Sunday wore black arm bands throughout their third and ultimate ODI towards Australia in Bengaluru as a mark of respect on passing away of former Check all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram Bapu Nadkarni, an announcement stated. Nadkarni died on Friday in Mumbai on the age of 86. Finest recognized for bowling a file 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Check match, he’s survived by his spouse and two daughters. A left-arm batsman and slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Nadkarni performed 41 Checks for India between 1955 and 1968. He scored 1,414 runs and took 88 wickets.

His debut and ultimate Checks had been each towards New Zealand.

Within the collection deciding ODI, Australia gained the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia gained the primary tie by 10 wickets just for India to return the favour as they scripted a 36-run win within the second ODI.