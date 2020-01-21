“India Wins The Series But…”: Rohit Trolls Chahal’s Shirtless Photo

A day after main India’s profitable chase in opposition to Australia to seal a sequence win in Bengaluru along with his 29th ODI century, Rohit Sharma was within the temper for some enjoyable as he trolled teammate and shut good friend Yuzvendra Chahal on Twitter. Rohit Sharma tweeted a photograph of wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson together with a shirtless image of Yuzvendra Chahal, tagged the leg-spinner and wrote: “Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!”

Finest image I noticed right now. India wins the sequence however another person takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal merely replied saying “The rock” together with a flurry of emojis. For the uninitiated, “The Rock” was Dwayne Johnson’s ring title in his wrestling days.

The rock https://t.co/F1aPLj0pUs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 20, 2020

This isn’t the primary time Rohit Sharma has had a go at Yuzvendra Chahal over his muscle mass. As soon as, showing in an episode of ‘Chahal TV’ – a chat present hosted by the leg-spinner – Rohit was requested the key behind his energy that enables him to hit sixes so continuously.

“You don’t need muscles to hit sixes,” Rohit began off when Chahal interrupted him saying “So I can hit them too?”

“Yeah of course you can, but you have good muscles,” Rohit stated earlier than asking him to flaunt them.

Rohit Sharma scored 119 as India chased down 287 in opposition to Australia within the third ODI in Bengaluru. He was named the participant of the match for his tremendous knock. Rohit additionally crossed the 9000-run mark within the 50-over format. The win noticed India clinch a close-fought sequence 2-1 after they misplaced the opener in Mumbai.