India Witnessing Temporary Effect Of Global Slowdown: Amit Shah

New Delhi:

Union House Minister Amit Shah on Friday stated that India was witnessing a short lived impact of a worldwide slowdown and expressed confidence that it will likely be the primary nation to emerge out of it.

He was addressing buyers on the first groundbreaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh International Buyers Meet on Thursday.

Mr Shah stated the federal government was working to take care of the impact of the slowdown.

“What we are witnessing is a temporary effect of a global slowdown. To fight it, government is working on different types of plans,” he stated.

“I am confident that within some time we will be able to come out of it and we will emerge as the first nation in the world free from the global slowdown,” he stated.

The minister stated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her deputy Anurag Thakur had been engaged on working are on varied plans to combat with this international slowdown beneath the management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP authorities has been in energy in Himachal Pradesh since 2017.