India Women’s Hockey Team Defender Sunita Lakra Announces Retirement

Indian ladies’s hockey crew defender Sunita Lakra, who was a part of the 2018 Asian Video games silver-winning aspect, on Thursday introduced her worldwide retirement, citing a knee harm which might require one other surgical procedure. The 28-year-old mentioned the nagging harm has are available the best way of her dream to be part of India’s Tokyo Olympics marketing campaign this yr. “Today is a very emotional day for me as I have decided to retire from International Hockey,” she mentioned in a press release issued by Hockey India. Within the crew since 2008, Lakra captained India throughout the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, main the aspect to a second-place end within the occasion.

In all, she performed 139 matches for India and her achievements additionally included being a part of the aspect that claimed the 2014 Asian Video games bronze medal. “I used to be very lucky to have performed on the Rio Olympics in 2016, India’s first look in over three a long time.

As a lot as I want to be a part of the Indian crew as they put together for the Tokyo Olympics, my knee accidents have minimize brief my dream.

“I’ve been instructed by the medical doctors that I’d be requiring one other knee surgical procedure within the coming days and I’m not sure how lengthy it might take earlier than I totally recuperate,” she defined.

Lakra mentioned after recovering, she would proceed to show up in home hockey.

“Pursuant to my remedy, I’ll play home hockey and play for NALCO who’ve supported my profession by offering me a job,” she mentioned.

“I’ve come a great distance within the sport and I carry with me some nice recollections with the Indian crew who’ve stood sturdy by my aspect and the women have been at all times my household away from residence,” she added.

Lakra thanked her teammates and chief coach Sjoerd Marijne for his or her assist.

“My heartfelt because of Hockey India who ensured I used to be given the perfect remedy throughout my harm and I’m grateful for his or her unparalleled assist to ladies’s hockey.

“My family, my husband and friends back in Odisha have been my strongest supporters and I wish to thank them for helping me pursue my passion for hockey. I could not have come this far without their encouragement,” she mentioned.

India captain Rani Rampal mentioned Lakra can be missed.

“Congratulations @sunitalakraodisha26 for a wonderful carrier. Will definately (sic) miss the best moments we have shared on the field and dressing room for more than a decade. Praying for your recovery soon and all the best for your future endeavours,” she tweeted.