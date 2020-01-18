Indian-American Drives Around The World For Organ Donation Awareness

Anil Srivatsa has pushed throughout 43 nations to unfold consciousness about organ donation.

Washington:

An Indian-American entrepreneur drives all over the world to unfold consciousness about organ donation, ever since he donated his personal kidney to his brother in 2014, a media report stated.

After donating his kidney, Anil Srivatsa began the ‘Present of Life Journey’, which is a sequence of overland expeditions aimed toward spreading organ donation consciousness, the India-West newspaper stated within the report on Friday.

“Love was the reason I went through what I did for my brother. In my opinion, love is the only reason anyone would donate an organ to somebody else, love for somebody you know personally or love for helping a stranger in need,” he stated.

Mr Srivatsa has pushed throughout 43 nations, burned rubber over 100,000 km, been on the highway for over 400 days and shared his story with over 73,000 folks.

His journey sees him reside and prepare dinner in his automobile until there are individuals who provide him and his spouse Deepali a heat mattress or sizzling meals.

Within the a whole bunch of talks he has given at colleges, faculties, Rotary Golf equipment, group centres and workplaces, Srivatsa speaks of the fears related to kidney donation and likewise particulars the authorized and procedural points that plague organ donation all over the world.

Srivatsa was the host of a Limca ebook document holding syndicated radio speak present throughout America from 1997-2006 known as “Anil-ki-Awaaz”.

He’ll now embark on a brand new journey from New York to Argentina in March on behalf of Present of Life Journey, which can also be a charitable basis.